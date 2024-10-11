Technology News
Poco C75 Global Variant May Come With up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage: Report

Poco’s purported handset is speculated to run on HyperOS based on Android 14.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 October 2024 16:46 IST
Poco C75 Global Variant May Come With up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage: Report

Photo Credit: Pocop

Poco C75 is the purported successor to the Poco C65 (pictured above)

  • Poco C75 is reported to come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
  • The global variant of the handset may be launched in four colourways
  • It is reported to have scored 302 and 1352 in single and multi core tests
Poco C75 is speculated to make its global debut soon. Ahead of its anticipated launch, several specifications of the purported handset's global variant have been leaked, according to a report. It may come with multiple RAM and in-built storage options. The report also suggests it may be introduced in black and three other colourways. In recent weeks, the purported handset has been spotted on benchmarking platforms, which reveal information about its processor.

Poco C75 Global Variant Specifications (Expected)

According to a 91Mobiles report, the purported Poco C65 may come in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage configurations. It may launch in four colourways: black, blue, green, and gold.

As per the handset's Geekbench listing, it may come with an entry-level MediaTek Helio chipset with eight cores: two performance cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and six efficiency cores capped at 1.70GHz. The purported Poco C75 is reported to have scores of 302 and 1352 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. A Mali-G52 MC2 GPU is said to be paired with the processor.

Poco's upcoming handset is speculated to run on HyperOS based on Android 14. It is expected to be the successor to the Poco C65, which was launched in India in December.

Poco C65 Specifications

Poco C65 is equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Poco C65 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 168 x 78 x 8.09 mm and weighs 192g. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W via USB Type-C.

Poco C65

Poco C65

Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Poco C75 Global Variant May Come With up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage: Report
