Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Here is everything we know about the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition, including its expected price in India, features, and specifications.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2025 10:25 IST
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Photo Credit: X/ Realme

The handset is teased to feature a design teased by HBO's Game of Thrones show

Highlights
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition is a limited-edition variant
  • The phone may feature black and gold styling with nano-engraved motifs
  • It will have similar specifications as the standard Realme handset
The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition is all set to be launched in India and the global markets soon. The handset will arrive as a limited edition variant of the Realme 15 Pro 5G, which was introduced in July. As per teasers shared by the company, it will have a stylised design and nano-engraved motifs inspired by HBO's Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons. However, there are likely to be only cosmetic changes, and its features are expected to remain unchanged compared to the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G.

We have curated all of the information about the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition. Here is everything we know about the handset ahead of launch.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition India Launch Details

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will be launched on October 8 at 2:30pm IST. The company is expected to host a dedicated livestream for the launch on its official website, YouTube channel, and social media handles. However, it is yet to be made official.

realme 15 pro 5g got edition

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition leading up to its launch on October 8.

Realme 15 Game of Thrones Edition Expected Price in India and Sale Date

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition is expected to come with a slightly higher price than the Realme 15 Pro 5G. For context, the standard variant is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB configuration is priced at Rs. Rs. 38,999.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition Features and Specifications

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition is a special edition handset with cosmetic changes over the standard variant. However, its features and specifications are expected to remain the same. Here is everything we know about the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition based on official teasers, as well as leaks and rumours.

Design

As per leaked images on social media, the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will feature black and gold styling. It is expected to have decorative lens rings around each of the three lenses, along with Game of Thrones branding and nano-engraved motifs.

The bottom half of the handset is tipped to feature the sigil of House Targaryen, signified by the three-headed dragon.

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will come in a limited edition gift box, inspired by the Dragon Egg Wooden Box from Daenerys, a fictional character in the popular HBO series.

Like the standard mode, the limited edition variant will likely be claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Display

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition is expected to feature an identical display to the standard model. The Realme 15 Pro 5G sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,280 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,500Hz instant touch sampling rate.

The panel is claimed to deliver up to 6,500 nits local peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. There is a hole-punch cutout on the screen for the selfie camera.

Performance and Software

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The Realme handset will likely run on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15.

The handset may come with several AI-backed editing features, such as AI Edit Genie and AI Party. Further, it will offer AI MagicGlow 2.0, AI Landscape, AI Glare Remover, AI Motion Control and AI Snap Mode.

As part of the changes, it is confirmed to feature customised Ice and Fire UI themes, inspired by House Stark and House Targaryen, respectively, from the Game of Thrones show.

Cameras

In the camera department, the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will likely sport the same dual rear camera setup as the standard model. It is expected to comprise a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition could also sport a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery

Like the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G, the Game of Thrones Edition is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition, Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition Price, Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition Specifications, Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition Launch, Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
