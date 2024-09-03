Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Ultra to Debut With an Upgraded Sony LYT-900 Sensor, New Selfie Camera: Report

Xiaomi will also reportedly introduce an upgraded version of its camera app, with a dedicated toggle for 10x zoom expected to be introduced.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 September 2024 19:41 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra to Debut With an Upgraded Sony LYT-900 Sensor, New Selfie Camera: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Ultra (pictured above) is the company’s current flagship smartphone

  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra is reported to come with an upgraded Sony LYT-900 sensor
  • The handset is also speculated to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch in March 2025
Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch in China as part of the company's latest flagship smartphone lineup. The handset's camera and other specifications have now been reportedly leaked and it may come with an upgraded version of Sony's LYT-900 sensor. It is also speculated to get upgrades in terms of the selfie camera, while Xiaomi's Camera app may also have new features. This development builds upon a previous report which hinted at ceramic, glass and faux leather being the material options for the back panel.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Specifications (Leaked)

A SmartPrix report states that Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be equipped with an upgraded version of the Sony LYT-900 camera sensor which is found in the company's flagship Xiaomi 14 Ultra model. With this, Xiaomi is reportedly aiming to improve the handset's low-light performance.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also tipped to arrive with improvements to the Cinematic mode. Although it was introduced last year, the feature was limited to 1080p. However, the report suggests it may get upgraded to offer support for dedicated 4K video recording. A similar upgrade is also said to arrive for the slow-motion mode. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra may also sport a new 50-megapixel selfie camera, a big upgrade from the 32-megapixel shooter featured on its predecessor.

This will be possible courtesy of the company's new imaging chip as well as the image signal processing (ISP) prowess of the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is expected to be launched at the Snapdragon Summit held between October 21 to October 23 in Hawaii.

Xiaomi is also reported to bring upgrades to its camera app, with a new dedicated toggle for 10x zoom expected to be introduced. The app currently features five toggles for different zoom levels: 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3.2x, and 5x. However, a sixth one with a 10x zoom shortcut might be added when the Xiaomi 15 Ultra launches.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
