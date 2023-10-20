Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $29,000 Mark, Losses Hit Tether, Ripple Among Other Coins

Bitcoin price rose by $965 (roughly Rs. 80,270) in the last 24 hours.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 October 2023 12:17 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $29,000 Mark, Losses Hit Tether, Ripple Among Other Coins

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Petre Barlea

The crypto market valuation stands at $1.11 trillion as of October 20

Highlights
  • Bitcoin dominance is strengthening in the cryptosphere
  • Monero, Cosmos saw gains
  • Braintrust, Circuits of Value saw losses
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Friday, October 20 minted a profit of 3.30 percent. This took the trading value of Bitcoin to $29,190 (roughly Rs. 24 lakh). This marks the first time in months that Bitcoin has managed to breach the $29,000 mark and retain its value above it for a prolonged time. Bitcoin has interestingly demonstrated resilience despite a decline being observed in the US stock market. Industry experts have also noticed that the crypto market narrative is seemingly shifting more towards the increasing Bitcoin dominance, leading to more profits befalling the asset's kitty.

“Bitcoin is trading above $28,600 (roughly Rs. 21.6 lakh) following US Federal Chair Powell signalling that the Fed will likely keep rates unchanged in November, but there may be a potential hike in December. This coincided with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rising up another six basis points to 4.97 percent. There is a bullish sentiment in the market, as reflected by Bitcoin growing over eight percent over the last week,” Edul Patel CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Ether joined Bitcoin on the profit-making side of the crypto chart. ETH on Friday gained 2.23 percent to trade at the price point of $1,584 (roughly Rs. 1.3 lakh).

Other cryptocurrencies that are trading in profits include Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tron, and Polygon.

Leo, Avalanche, Stellar, Monero, Cosmos, and Uniswap also saw significant profits.

The valuation of the crypto market rose by 2.93 percent in the last 24 hours and is now at $1.11 trillion (roughly Rs. 92,32,480 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

“Investors are keeping a close eye on LINK (+2.2 percent) as Chainlink recently announced the upcoming launch of staking v0.2 with the upgrade focusing on greater flexibility to the stakers, enhanced security for oracle services, and a dynamic reward mechanism making the overall system far more robust than before,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

“Additionally, XRP experienced a substantial seven percent spike as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped charges against Ripple Labs' CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, and chairman, Chris Larsen,” the CoinDCX research team highlighted.

Meanwhile, some cryptocurrencies did record losses today.

These include Tether, USD Coin, Solana, Bitcoin Cash, and Shiba Inu.

Other loss-stricken cryptocurrencies today are Braintrust, Circuits of Value, Augur, and Binance USD.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Cryptocurrency Firms Gemini, DCG, Genesis Sued in US for Alleged $1 Billion Fraud

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $29,000 Mark, Losses Hit Tether, Ripple Among Other Coins
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Echo Products Available With Discounts
  3. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  4. WhatsApp Will Now Let You Switch Between Two Accounts on Android
  5. OnePlus Open With Sony LYTIA Camera Sensor Debuts in India: Check Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Outperforms Galaxy S23 Ultra in Vulkan Test
  7. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  8. OnePlus Open First Impressions: It’s Finally Here!
  9. Samsung Leads Phone Shipments in India, Xiaomi Reclaims Second Spot: Report
  10. Oppo Find N3 With 7.82-Inch Main Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X90 Pro Price in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  2. Google for India 2023: AI-Powered Search Becomes More Visual and Local, New Services on Google Pay
  3. iQoo 12 Series Could Launch on November 7; Colour Options, Battery Details Leaked
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Kaala Paani, King of Kotha, The Fall of the House of Usher, More
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $29,000 Mark, Losses Hit Tether, Ripple Among Other Coins
  6. India Smartphone Shipments Fall 3 Percent YoY in Q3, Samsung Retains Leadership: Canalys
  7. Cryptocurrency Firms Gemini, DCG, Genesis Sued in US for Alleged $1 Billion Fraud
  8. WhatsApp Introduces Multiple Accounts on Android: Here’s How to Enable the Feature
  9. OnePlus Open With Sony LYTIA Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Working on Bringing Upcoming Pixel’s Repair Mode to All Android-Powered Devices: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »