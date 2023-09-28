Bitcoin on Thursday, September 28 reeled-in the first ever profit of this week so far. The small gain of 0.43 percent for Bitcoin, took its trading value to the mark of $26,355 (roughly Rs. 21.9 lakh). In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin rose in price by $175 (roughly Rs. 14,557). As per industry experts, the markets are calling for a $30,000 (roughly Rs. 24.9 lakh) price mark for BTC soon. Till that happens however, the support level at $26,000 (roughly Rs. 21.6 lakh) must be maintained to expect an upside movement in the short-term, experts say.

Ether minted 0.73 percent in profits on Thursday. At the time of writing, Ether was trading at the price point of $1,604 (roughly Rs. 1.33 lakh). Following Bitcoin's trajectory, Ether also rose in value by $13 (roughly Rs. 1,081) over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies that joined BTC and ETH on the upward curve today include Solana, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Stellar, Monero, Binance USD as well as Bitcoin SV.

Some underdog cryptocurrencies that saw profits today also include Neo Coin, Iota, Ardor, and Gas.

“The (in)famous coin Terra LUNA or LUNA2 (+20.50 percent) has been pumping. This price action is being attributed to LUNA's community passing a proposal that makes them move away with the minting of new USTC stablecoins, which was the supposed-to-be stable coin of the Terra Luna ecosystem, UST. In addition, the Chainlink token has also been up by close to 30 percent in the last 15 days as its flagship crypto event SmartCon is getting closer. SmartCon is scheduled to happen on October 2 and 3 in Barcelona, Spain with side activities starting as soon as 30th September,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.55 percent in the last 24 hours but remained unchanged value-wise. For the third consecutive day, the crypto market valuation stands at $1.05 trillion (roughly Rs. 87,34,099 crore) as per CoinMarketCap.

Among cryptocurrencies that recorded losses today, Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Tron marked their names.

Polkadot, Polygon, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Cosmos, and Uniswap also found themselves on the loss-making side of the crypto price chart.

