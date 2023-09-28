Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Sees First Profit of the Week, Most Altcoins Reflect Losses

The small gain of 0.43 percent for Bitcoin, took its trading value to the mark of $26,355 (roughly Rs. 21.9 lakh) on September 28.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 September 2023 11:31 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Sees First Profit of the Week, Most Altcoins Reflect Losses

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The crypto market cap as of September 28 stands at $1.05 trillion

Highlights
  • Avalanche, Leo saw losses
  • Profits were reeled-in by Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV
  • Ardor, Kishu Inu also minted small profits
Bitcoin on Thursday, September 28 reeled-in the first ever profit of this week so far. The small gain of 0.43 percent for Bitcoin, took its trading value to the mark of $26,355 (roughly Rs. 21.9 lakh). In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin rose in price by $175 (roughly Rs. 14,557). As per industry experts, the markets are calling for a $30,000 (roughly Rs. 24.9 lakh) price mark for BTC soon. Till that happens however, the support level at $26,000 (roughly Rs. 21.6 lakh) must be maintained to expect an upside movement in the short-term, experts say.

Ether minted 0.73 percent in profits on Thursday. At the time of writing, Ether was trading at the price point of $1,604 (roughly Rs. 1.33 lakh). Following Bitcoin's trajectory, Ether also rose in value by $13 (roughly Rs. 1,081) over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies that joined BTC and ETH on the upward curve today include Solana, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Stellar, Monero, Binance USD as well as Bitcoin SV.

Some underdog cryptocurrencies that saw profits today also include Neo Coin, Iota, Ardor, and Gas.

“The (in)famous coin Terra LUNA or LUNA2 (+20.50 percent) has been pumping. This price action is being attributed to LUNA's community passing a proposal that makes them move away with the minting of new USTC stablecoins, which was the supposed-to-be stable coin of the Terra Luna ecosystem, UST. In addition, the Chainlink token has also been up by close to 30 percent in the last 15 days as its flagship crypto event SmartCon is getting closer. SmartCon is scheduled to happen on October 2 and 3 in Barcelona, Spain with side activities starting as soon as 30th September,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.55 percent in the last 24 hours but remained unchanged value-wise. For the third consecutive day, the crypto market valuation stands at $1.05 trillion (roughly Rs. 87,34,099 crore) as per CoinMarketCap.

Among cryptocurrencies that recorded losses today, Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Tron marked their names.

Polkadot, Polygon, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Cosmos, and Uniswap also found themselves on the loss-making side of the crypto price chart.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
