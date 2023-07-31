Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Dates Announced: Discounts, Deals and Bank Offers Teased

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 begins on August 5.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2023 11:52 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime members will have access to the sale ahead of other customers on August 4

  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 dates have been announced
  • SBI customers can access more discounts during the upcoming amazon sale
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will be open to all Amazon customers

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 dates have been announced by the e-commerce giant. The upcoming sale will bring several deals, discounts, and offers for customers who are looking to purchase smartphones, laptops, audio accessories, smart home devices, and other electronics. Unlike the recently concluded Amazon Prime Day sale, all customers will be able to access the discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. However, customers who have a Prime subscription will be able to access the sale one day ahead of non-subscribers.

During the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023, buyers will also be able to increase their savings with a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. They can also lower the cost of various products by availing of exchange discounts on eligible devices.

When does Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 begin?

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 will begin on August 5 and will end on August 9. Customers who have subscribed to Amazon Prime will be able to access the deals, discounts, and offers on August 4 at 12pm (noon). Prime subscriptions are priced at Rs. 299 for one month, Rs. 599 for three months, and Rs. 1,499 for a year, while a more affordable version of the subscription — Amazon Prime Lite — is priced at Rs. 999 for one year.

What to expect from Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023?

Ahead of the upcoming sale, the company has begun teasing some of the top discounts and offers coming during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023. These deals have been listed on a dedicated landing page on the Amazon India website. Customers will be able to avail of deals under five major categories during the sale. These include Blockbuster Deals, Grand Opening Deals, 8pm Deals, Deals Under Rs. 999, and Price Crash Store.

For those looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade their existing model, Amazon says it will offer discounts of up to 40 percent during the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023. Smartphones that are teased to see price drops include the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, while the upcoming Redmi 12 5G will also be available for purchase — presumably for the first time — during the sale. Prices of some smartphone accessories will drop as low as Rs. 69, according to Amazon

Similarly, customers can also avail of offers on laptops and tablets during the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023. These include the HP 15s, which will be sold at Rs. 38,990 instead of the listed price of Rs. 51,812, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 that will be priced at Rs. 50,999 down from its listed price of Rs. 66,999.

Smart TVs and appliances will also be sold at discounted rates during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023. These include the Redmi 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV and the LG 8kg front load washing machine that will be sold for Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 34,490, respectively. Meanwhile, the Samsung 253 L refrigerator will be sold at Rs. 24,290, down from the listed price of Rs. 31,990 during the upcoming sale that is scheduled to begin on August 5.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP 15s (15s-Eq2143au) Laptop

HP 15s (15s-Eq2143au) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.69 kg
Redmi 32-inch Smart Fire TV 32 (L32R8-FVIN)

Redmi 32-inch Smart Fire TV 32 (L32R8-FVIN)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Good connectivity options
  • Miracast and AirPlay
  • Fire TV OS software, deep Alexa integration
  • Loud sound, decent picture performance
  • Bad
  • Not too good with dark, dull visuals
  • Sound tuning is inadequate
Read detailed Redmi 32-inch Smart Fire TV 32 (L32R8-FVIN) review
Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 716mm x 424mm x 83mm
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
LG 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FH4G6TDMP4N)

LG 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FH4G6TDMP4N)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 8 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Punch + 3 Pulsator
Power Consumption 400 W
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Technology Used Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology: Scrubbing, Rolling, Stepping, Swing, Tumbling and Filtration
Samsung 253 L Frost Free Double Door 4 Star Refrigerator (RT27JAMSESZ)

Samsung 253 L Frost Free Double Door 4 Star Refrigerator (RT27JAMSESZ)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 253 L
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Double Door
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
