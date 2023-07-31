Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 dates have been announced by the e-commerce giant. The upcoming sale will bring several deals, discounts, and offers for customers who are looking to purchase smartphones, laptops, audio accessories, smart home devices, and other electronics. Unlike the recently concluded Amazon Prime Day sale, all customers will be able to access the discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. However, customers who have a Prime subscription will be able to access the sale one day ahead of non-subscribers.

During the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023, buyers will also be able to increase their savings with a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. They can also lower the cost of various products by availing of exchange discounts on eligible devices.

When does Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 begin?

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 will begin on August 5 and will end on August 9. Customers who have subscribed to Amazon Prime will be able to access the deals, discounts, and offers on August 4 at 12pm (noon). Prime subscriptions are priced at Rs. 299 for one month, Rs. 599 for three months, and Rs. 1,499 for a year, while a more affordable version of the subscription — Amazon Prime Lite — is priced at Rs. 999 for one year.

What to expect from Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023?

Ahead of the upcoming sale, the company has begun teasing some of the top discounts and offers coming during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023. These deals have been listed on a dedicated landing page on the Amazon India website. Customers will be able to avail of deals under five major categories during the sale. These include Blockbuster Deals, Grand Opening Deals, 8pm Deals, Deals Under Rs. 999, and Price Crash Store.

For those looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade their existing model, Amazon says it will offer discounts of up to 40 percent during the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023. Smartphones that are teased to see price drops include the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, while the upcoming Redmi 12 5G will also be available for purchase — presumably for the first time — during the sale. Prices of some smartphone accessories will drop as low as Rs. 69, according to Amazon

Similarly, customers can also avail of offers on laptops and tablets during the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023. These include the HP 15s, which will be sold at Rs. 38,990 instead of the listed price of Rs. 51,812, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 that will be priced at Rs. 50,999 down from its listed price of Rs. 66,999.

Smart TVs and appliances will also be sold at discounted rates during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023. These include the Redmi 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV and the LG 8kg front load washing machine that will be sold for Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 34,490, respectively. Meanwhile, the Samsung 253 L refrigerator will be sold at Rs. 24,290, down from the listed price of Rs. 31,990 during the upcoming sale that is scheduled to begin on August 5.

