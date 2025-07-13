Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Echo and Fire TV Devices

During the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, the Fire TV Stick 4K can be purchased for Rs. 4,499.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2025 15:40 IST
This is the first Amazon Prime Day sale to be hosted for a three-day period

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers
  • Buyers can find bank offers and exchange deals in addition to discounts
  • The sale will conclude on Monday, July 14
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is the longest Prime Day in India, as the company ditches the older single-day format in favour of a three-day-long event. It features direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals on a wide range of products, from smartphones, tablets, and laptops to home appliances and other consumer electronics from some of the biggest brands in the country. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also offering products from its in-house brands, such as Echo devices and Fire TV streaming units. If you're in the market for either of those products, check our list of the best deals for Echo and Fire TV devices.

Apart from the direct discounts on products, Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 also offers other ways to bring down the overall cost. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is offering a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI bank credit cards and ICICI bank debit and credit cards, provided your cart value meets the minimum requirement. And for those who prefer not to pay the full amount upfront, there are no-cost EMI options available as well.

Here, we have listed the best deals on Echo and Fire TV devices, so that you can make a well-informed decision before making a purchase. However, if you're looking for a new washing machine, you can check the best deals here. Alternatively, you can find the best deals on TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000 here.

Model List Price Sale Price
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,499
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD Rs. 5,499 Rs. 2,499
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Rs. 5,499 Rs. 4,449
Amazon Echo Spot Rs. 8,999 Rs. 7,449
Amazon Echo Show 10 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals On Action Cameras and Vlogging Accessories

