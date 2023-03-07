Technology News

Apple's iPhone 13 series was launched in a new green colour variant a year ago.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2023 12:49 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 Plus offers Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and Red colour options

  • iPhone 14 series was launched in September 2022
  • The base and the Plus model are expected to get a new colour options
  • The phones are currently available in five colour options

iPhone 14 series was launched by Apple in September 2022, and the latest smartphone series comprises the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro feature 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, whereas the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, whereas the Pro models are backed by the latest Apple Bionic A16 chipset. Recent reports claims that the iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus models will soon receive a new colour variant. Now, a tweet by Mark Gurman corroborates those reports.

Bloomberg reporter and Apple analyst Mark Gurman (@markgurman) said in a recent tweet, that a new iPhone 14 colour is “imminent,” given it is almost a year since Apple introduced a green iPhone 13 variant.

Although Gurman did not specify which colour could be introduced to the latest iPhone 14 lineup, a recent report claims that the base iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus model is likely to launch in a yellow variant.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro, launched in 2021 in Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Sierra Blue colourways were also made available in Alpine Green, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini were available in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) Red colour options and later a Green variant was introduced in March last year.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are currently available in five colour options - Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) RED. The phones are offered in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Pricing for the base iPhone 14 starts at Rs. 79,900 in India, and the iPhone 14 Plus model starts at Rs. 89,900.

