iPhone 14 'SIM Not Supported' Bug Being Investigated by Apple: Report

iPhone 14 series is reportedly affected by a bug related to cellular data and SIM card support which is said to be under investigation.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 18 October 2022 15:58 IST
iPhone 14 'SIM Not Supported' Bug Being Investigated by Apple: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has reportedly advised users to visit the nearest Apple Store or authorised service provider

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 SIM not supported bug may trigger phone freezes for users
  • Apple is reportedly investigating the issue affecting iPhone 14 owners
  • The company advises users not to attempt restoring their iPhone 14

iPhone 14 series launch has been impacted by various bugs that have affected users including a Mailjack bug that locked users out of the Mail application and others that triggered low volume during CarPlay phone calls placed on the iPhone 14 Pro, display flickering on some iPhone models once set to low brightness, and an error triggered by editing Cinematic Mode videos shot on an iPhone in Final Cut Pro and iMovie on the Mac. Since then, Apple has gone on to release software updates that seemed to have addressed the issues reported. Yet another bug seems to have popped up on the iPhone 14 lineup, related to cellular data and SIM card support.

Apple is said to have acknowledged an issue with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners may see a message that reads "SIM Not Supported" appear on their device, according to a memo from the company seen by MacRumors. The pop-up message may cause the iPhone to freeze up, according to the memo.

The company has reportedly confirmed that it is "investigating" the issue while noting that it is not a hardware related problem. The Cupertino-based company has also advised users to keep their iOS 16 software up to date as a precautionary measure. The company also advises iPhone 14 users to wait a few minutes to see if the message disappears, according to the report.

However, if the message does not disappear, Apple has reportedly warns users from attempting to restore the device. Users must instead head to an Apple Store or authorised service provider where a request for technical assistance can be submitted, and the issue resolved.

Apple had earlier released updates to iOS 16.0.2 and iOS 16.0.3 which resolved issues including a bug that triggered a black screen while setting up the device, and one that rendered the touchscreen on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 models unusable after being serviced and fixed bugs on iPhone 14 Pro models that caused it to shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

The recently released iOS 16.0.3 update also fixed the Mailjack bug that allowed a simple email from any external user using a certain syntax on the 'from' field on the iCloud Mail app to lock users out of their own accounts. It also fixed an issue reported by several users where they complained of a flickering screen being triggered by setting their screens on low brightness. iPhone users also received a fix for issues reported on CarPlay that triggered low volume during phone calls, with the latest iOS 16.0.3 update. The update also addressed complaints reported by users while editing videos shot on Cinematic Mode, which were not being recognised by iMovie and Final Cut Pro editing tools on the iPhone, and Mac, respectively.

The iPhone maker is also reportedly set to roll out iOS 16.1 update later this month which is set to improve the battery percentage indicator introduced on the iPhone's status bar with iOS 16 through a redesign that will introduce a black area inside the battery icon signifying the battery percentage remaining on the device and a charging percentage indicator that will show up on the Dynamic Island once the charger is plugged in.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone bug
iPhone 14 'SIM Not Supported' Bug Being Investigated by Apple: Report
