Technology News

iPhone 15 Plus Render Leak Hints at Dynamic Island, Thinner Bezels, USB Type-C Port

The iPhone 15 series devices are expected to feature titanium frames.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 February 2023 14:26 IST
iPhone 15 Plus Render Leak Hints at Dynamic Island, Thinner Bezels, USB Type-C Port

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in September 2022

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Plus is expected to launch later this year
  • The model is likely to have a redesigned camera bump
  • Dynamic Island was first introduced in iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series later this year. There will most likely be four models in the lineup — the vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The devices are expected to sport a display size similar to that of the iPhone 14 series. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max model is expected to bear the 'Ultra' moniker this time. A new report suggests some design features of the upcoming iPhone 15 Plus model.

According to a 9to5 Mac report, the Dynamic Island feature will be available on the iPhone 15 Plus, suggesting that the pill-shaped cutout will be standard across Apple's whole iPhone 15 lineup. The renders cited in the report also show the iPhone 15 Plus having thinner bezels than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Plus. The Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the display that conceals the front camera and Face ID sensors. It replaced Apple's long-running notch on iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

The iPhone 15 Plus renders also show the new USB-C port on the bottom of the device, which is expected to replace the Lightning port for charging and data transfer. These renders cited in the report were drawn from leaked CAD files.

The report added that according to documents the publication viewed, the iPhone 15 Plus will measure 160.87mm in length, 77.76mm in width and 7.81mm in thickness. For context, the predecessor, iPhone 14 Plus measured 160.84mm in length, 78.07mm in width and 7.79mm in thickness.

The iPhone 15 Plus is therefore likely to be slightly longer, narrower, and thicker than the iPhone 14 Plus. The model's camera bump on the back is also thicker than its predecessor.

A previous report suggested that the iPhone 15 Plus model will feature a 6.7-inch display with 2.5D glass. The model is also likely to sport a 48-megapixel wide primary camera and is said to be powered by an A16 chip with 6GB of RAM.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Iceland Most Stable Region for BTC Mining, Cool Climate Adds Benefits: Arcane Researcher
Featured video of the day
Torture Testing Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Plus Render Leak Hints at Dynamic Island, Thinner Bezels, USB Type-C Port
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia G22 With Easy Repairability Features Launched at This Price
  2. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price: Details
  3. Nokia Is Changing Its Logo and Branding for the First Time in 60 Years
  4. Xiaomi 13 Pro First Impressions: New Heavyweight Flagship
  5. iPhone 15 Series Could Be Launched In These New Colour Options
  6. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  7. Nokia C32, Nokia C22 With Up to 3 Days of Battery Life Launched
  8. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India at This Price
  9. OnePlus 11 Concept Phone With Active Liquid Cooling Unveiled at MWC 2023
  10. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline Leaked, May Feature These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Defy 2 With Satellite Messaging, Defy Satellite Link Accessory Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 15 Plus Render Leak Hints at Dynamic Island, Thinner Bezels, USB Type-C Port
  3. Iceland Most Stable Region for BTC Mining, Cool Climate Adds Benefits: Arcane Researcher
  4. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable 6.5-Inch POLED Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  5. ‘Collaboration Rather Than Replacement’: ChatGPT-Like AI Platforms Won’t Replace Jobs, Says TCS
  6. Nokia G22 With Affordable Repairability, Eco-Friendly Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. SoftBank, Ant Group to Sell Paytm Stakes via Block Deal After Failed Talks With Bharti Airtel Founder: Report
  8. OnePlus 11 Concept Phone With Active Cryoflux Liquid Cooling System Unveiled at MWC 2023
  9. Twitter Lays Off Around 10 Percent of Its Workforce in Latest Round of Job Cuts: Report
  10. Nokia C32, Nokia C22 With 6.5-Inch LCD Displays, 3-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.