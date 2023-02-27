Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series later this year. There will most likely be four models in the lineup — the vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The devices are expected to sport a display size similar to that of the iPhone 14 series. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max model is expected to bear the 'Ultra' moniker this time. A new report suggests some design features of the upcoming iPhone 15 Plus model.

According to a 9to5 Mac report, the Dynamic Island feature will be available on the iPhone 15 Plus, suggesting that the pill-shaped cutout will be standard across Apple's whole iPhone 15 lineup. The renders cited in the report also show the iPhone 15 Plus having thinner bezels than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Plus. The Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the display that conceals the front camera and Face ID sensors. It replaced Apple's long-running notch on iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

The iPhone 15 Plus renders also show the new USB-C port on the bottom of the device, which is expected to replace the Lightning port for charging and data transfer. These renders cited in the report were drawn from leaked CAD files.

The report added that according to documents the publication viewed, the iPhone 15 Plus will measure 160.87mm in length, 77.76mm in width and 7.81mm in thickness. For context, the predecessor, iPhone 14 Plus measured 160.84mm in length, 78.07mm in width and 7.79mm in thickness.

The iPhone 15 Plus is therefore likely to be slightly longer, narrower, and thicker than the iPhone 14 Plus. The model's camera bump on the back is also thicker than its predecessor.

A previous report suggested that the iPhone 15 Plus model will feature a 6.7-inch display with 2.5D glass. The model is also likely to sport a 48-megapixel wide primary camera and is said to be powered by an A16 chip with 6GB of RAM.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.