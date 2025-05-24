iQOO Neo 10 is scheduled to launch in India next week. With only a few days until it makes its debut, many details about the handset have already been confirmed by the China-based company, courtesy of various teasers. The iQOO Neo 10 will sport an AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. Powering the smartphone will be a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and the phone is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

In this article, we have curated every information available about the iQOO Neo 10 including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Details

The upcoming iQOO Neo 10 will be launched in India on May 26. While the company has not shared details about the timing of the launch, you may be able to catch a livestream of the event on iQOO's YouTube channel.

With just days remaining until its launch, we can expect more details about the smartphone to be announced soon. We will keep you updated with our coverage of the iQOO Neo 10.

iQOO Neo 10 is teased to be priced in India under Rs. 35,000. However, the exact pricing will be revealed when the phone is launched next week. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon and the iQOO e-store.

iQOO Neo 10 Expected Features and Specifications

Ahead of its anticipated debut, iQOO has teased several of the upcoming Neo 10's features and specifications via its social media handles and a dedicated microsite on Amazon. Here's everything we know about the smartphone so far.

Design

The company has already shared official images of the iQOO Neo 10 and we know that it will be introduced in two colourways — Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. The former will have a gradient finish at the back, vertically transitioning from white to red. Meanwhile, the latter will likely have a solid colour finish. It will measure 8.09mm in thickness.



Both models are confirmed to sport rounded corners with chiseled edges and the signature iQOO branding at the back. It will have a dual camera unit alongside a ring-like LED flash placed within a "squircle" shaped camera module.

Display

iQOO Neo 10 is confirmed to be equipped with an AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 5,500nits peak brightness. According to reports, the phone may have a 6.78-inch LTPO panel.

Performance and OS

The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It will be paired with iQOO's proprietary SuperComputing Chip Q1, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. The iQOO Neo 10 is also teased to feature a massive 7,000mm square Vapour Cooling Chamber for efficient heat dissipation.

The company claims it to be the segment's only phone which supports 144fps gaming. It is said to have scored over 2.42 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking test.

Camera

For optics, the Indian variant of the iQOO Neo 10 will carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone will carry a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras will support 4K video recording at 60fps.

Battery and Other Details

The iQOO Neo 10 will pack a 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W FlashCharge fast charging, according to the company. iQOO says it will be manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.

