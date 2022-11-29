Realme 10 Pro+ 5G global variant is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. The handset launched in China earlier this month with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The handset is confirmed to launch in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

A YouTuber recently posted an unboxing video for the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, that shows the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. This chipset was announced by MediaTek last year, and has featured on several smartphones over the past few months.

As previously mentioned, the Realme 10 series was launched in China earlier this month. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G variant launched in China is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, and the Indian variant will feature the same chipset.

The Realme 10 Pro series is set to launch in India on December 8 at 12:30pm IST. It has been suggested that the Realme 10 Pro+ will cost less than Rs. 25,000 in India.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Realme 10 Pro+ that was launched in China sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ variant from Realme features a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, the handset also comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The handset also features an X-axis linear vibration motor and dual stereo speakers. The Realme 10 Pro+ is 7.78mm thin and weighs around 173g, as per the company.

