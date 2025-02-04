Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is said to be in development as a successor to the Galaxy A55, which debuted in March. Now, official support pages of the purported smartphone for several regions have been made live by the company which hints towards its launch being imminent. While they do not mention any device specifications or even the moniker, the listed model number confirms that it is indeed the Galaxy A56 5G which will debut with a dual-SIM configuration.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Support Pages Surface

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G's support pages for India and the UK have been made live, carrying the model numbers A566E/DS and A566B/DS. ‘E' is believed to be an identifier for the Indian variant while ‘B' references the global variant of the purported phone. ‘DS' reportedly stands for dual-SIM capability. The Galaxy A55 5G carried the model number A556E/DS.

The same model number was previously spotted on the TUV Rheinland website, TENAA listing, and the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website which confirm that support pages belong to the Galaxy A56 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Specifications (Expected)

Recent reports indicate that the purported Samsung Galaxy A56 5G may sport a full-HD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display and an aluminium frame with a glass body. For optics, it is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel shooter. The phone could get a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Its chipset, which is speculated to be Samsung's new Exynos 1580 SoC, features eight cores: one prime core clocked at 2.91GHz, three mid cores capped at 2.60GHz, and four efficiency cores operating at 1.95GHz. The Galaxy A56 5G may come with 8GB of base RAM and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. It is tipped to support 45W wired fast charging.

Its connectivity options may include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and GNSS support.

