Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G India, UK Support Pages Go Official Ahead of Launch

The phone is speculated to come with dual-SIM support.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 February 2025 17:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G India, UK Support Pages Go Official Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is the purported successor to Galaxy A55 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Official support pages of Galaxy A56 5G are reported to go live
  • The listing hints towards imminent launch in several regions
  • It could be powered by the Exynos 1580 SoC with 8GB RAM
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is said to be in development as a successor to the Galaxy A55, which debuted in March. Now, official support pages of the purported smartphone for several regions have been made live by the company which hints towards its launch being imminent. While they do not mention any device specifications or even the moniker, the listed model number confirms that it is indeed the Galaxy A56 5G which will debut with a dual-SIM configuration.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Support Pages Surface

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G's support pages for India and the UK have been made live, carrying the model numbers A566E/DS and A566B/DS. ‘E' is believed to be an identifier for the Indian variant while ‘B' references the global variant of the purported phone. ‘DS' reportedly stands for dual-SIM capability. The Galaxy A55 5G carried the model number A556E/DS.

The same model number was previously spotted on the TUV Rheinland website, TENAA listing, and the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website which confirm that support pages belong to the Galaxy A56 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Specifications (Expected)

Recent reports indicate that the purported Samsung Galaxy A56 5G may sport a full-HD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display and an aluminium frame with a glass body. For optics, it is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel shooter. The phone could get a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Its chipset, which is speculated to be Samsung's new Exynos 1580 SoC, features eight cores: one prime core clocked at 2.91GHz, three mid cores capped at 2.60GHz, and four efficiency cores operating at 1.95GHz. The Galaxy A56 5G may come with 8GB of base RAM and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. It is tipped to support 45W wired fast charging.

Its connectivity options may include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and GNSS support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A56 Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo V50 Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: To Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 16GB RAM

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G India, UK Support Pages Go Official Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11
  3. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone of 2024, Analysis Reveals
  4. Gemini AI Assistant Can Now Complete Certain Tasks on the Lock Screen
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Could Come With an iPhone-Like Camera Button
  6. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
  7. Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Where to Watch Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Romantic Drama
  8. Samsung May Be Developing Smart Ring to Control Device Displays
  9. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Geekbench Listing Suggests Its Processor, RAM Details
  10. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Acquires UK FCA's VASP Licence to Offer 'Better' Suite of Crypto Services
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G India, UK Support Pages Go Official Ahead of Launch
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 16GB RAM
  4. Grok AI App for Android Coming Soon, Available to Pre-Register on Google Play
  5. EA Reveals Pre-Alpha Gameplay From Next Battlefield, Announces Community Testing Program
  6. Vivo V50 Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: To Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Apple Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Date, Price Leaked; Said to Arrive With Heart Rate Monitoring Feature
  8. Samsung Files Patent for Smart Ring Which May Be Able to Control Device Displays
  9. Realme P3 Pro Design Leaked Online; Suggests Dual Rear Cameras
  10. Kraken Obtains MiFID Licence to Launch Crypto Derivatives Trading in the EU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »