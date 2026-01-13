Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Will Reportedly Go on Sale in March

Samsung previously unveiled Galaxy S series phones in January and shipped them in early February.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series was launched on January 22, 2025

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be unveiled on February 26
  • Galaxy S series is typically Samsung's major smartphone release of year
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch display
Samsung's Galaxy S26 series has been making headlines through various leaks and rumours recently. The flagship trio, including Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra, is expected to launch in February during a Galaxy Unpacked event. However, a new report now suggests that Samsung is delaying the release of the phones by a few weeks. The Galaxy S series is typically Samsung's major smartphone release of the year, and the company has launched Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 models in January and shipped shortly after in early February.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline (Expected)

Dealabs reports that the entire Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup and its accessories will go on sale in Europe starting March 11. This supports earlier rumours hinting at a delayed launch. The phones are expected to be unveiled on February 26 at 7pm (11pm IST) local time in France, as per recent reports.

The leaked launch date for France (March 11) points to a similar time frame for major markets. If true, this would mark the delayed Galaxy S series sale in recent years. In 2025, the company launched its flagship models on January 22 and started selling the Galaxy S25 lineup on February 7. The sale of the Galaxy S24 began on January 31, 2024, weeks after the launch on January 18.

Recent leaks suggested that the price of the Galaxy S26 series may see a price hike due to RAM shortages and other factors. The Galaxy S26 models are likely to run on either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 SoC, depending on the market. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED screen and a quad rear camera unit, featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support.

The vanilla Galaxy S26 is tipped to come with a 6.3-inch display, 12-megapixel selfie camera, 4,300mAh battery and 25W charging support. The Galaxy S26+ is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD screen and a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
