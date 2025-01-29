Technology News
Dark Matter Mass Limits Linked to Higgs Boson Interactions

Dark matter’s mass limits and interactions with the Higgs boson could reshape physics theories.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 January 2025 18:00 IST
Dark Matter Mass Limits Linked to Higgs Boson Interactions

Photo Credit: NASA

Dark matter, a mysterious substance, is believed to account for most of the universe's mass.

Highlights
  • Excessive dark matter mass may disrupt the Higgs boson
  • Heavier dark matter challenges Standard Model physics
  • Lighter particles like axions gain research attention
Efforts to explain the universe's anomalies continue to focus on dark matter, a mysterious form of matter believed to account for most of the universe's mass. This invisible entity influences galaxy movements and cosmic structures far more than visible matter. While researchers have long explored potential mass ranges for dark matter, a new study reveals that excessively heavy dark matter could challenge established physical models, particularly the Standard Model of particle physics.

Findings from the Study on Dark Matter's Mass Limitations

According to a paper published on the preprint platform arXiv, the mass of dark matter particles might face significant restrictions due to their interaction with the Higgs boson. This particle, known for giving other particles mass, is influenced by dark matter through feedback interactions. If dark matter particles exceed a few thousand giga-electron volts (GeV), their interaction could drastically alter the Higgs boson's mass. This disruption would potentially halt critical particle interactions, raising questions about the validity of existing physical laws.

Challenges in Exploring Heavier Dark Matter

As per reports, it was highlighted that the early universe's hot and dense conditions allowed dark matter to interact more frequently with regular particles. These interactions ceased as the universe cooled, leaving dark matter to "freeze out." The study noted that heavier dark matter exceeding current mass limits would conflict with observed physical phenomena. Alternative mechanisms or exotic interactions, potentially bypassing the Higgs boson, were identified as rare but conceivable scenarios.

Shifting Focus to Lighter Dark Matter Candidates

Researchers emphasised the need to investigate lighter dark matter candidates. Particles such as axions, which are much lighter and align with some theoretical models, have garnered increased attention. Experimental designs may now shift toward targeting low-mass particles, reflecting this refined approach to uncovering dark matter's true nature.

Efforts to identify dark matter remain ongoing, with its discovery holding the potential to revolutionise scientific understanding of the universe.

 

Further reading: Dark Matter, Higgs Boson, Particle Physics, Standard Model, Axions, Physics Research
Dark Matter Mass Limits Linked to Higgs Boson Interactions
