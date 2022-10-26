Technology News
Bitcoin Breaks Above $20,000 as Investors in the US Return to Riskier Assets

The global crypto market cap witnessed a rise of 5.01 percent in the last 24 hours.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 26 October 2022 13:41 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jeremy Bezanger

Bitcoin price saw a massive spike in buying pressure, resulting in a 4.03 percent upswing

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has risen by 4.4 percent in value over the past week
  • Ether momentarily managed to touch the $1,500 mark on Wednesday
  • Cardano, Polkadot, and Dogecoin saw major gains on the day

Bitcoin and most altcoins continue to trade in close correlation to growth equities, like tech shares and both Bitcoin price and tech stocks have enjoyed a lift over recent days. Bitcoin thus ended its longest run below the $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16.48 lakh) price level since the crypto token first breached the threshold in late 2020. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is up by more than 4 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,150 (roughly Rs. 16.61 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $20,957 (roughly Rs. 17.27 lakh), 3.2 percent higher than where its value stood at the beginning of Tuesday.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance, the price of Bitcoin stands at $20,175 (roughly Rs. 16.63 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value now sits 4.4 percent higher than where it stood last Wednesday.

Ether, the largest smart contracts token, also saw a big surge on late Tuesday alongside BTC. The intra-day fluctuations on the daily chart noted that ETH touched $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1.23 lakh) at one point. However, this rise has now placed Ethereum closer to being overbought. Ether is currently up by roughly 9.46 percent over the past 24 hours across global exchanges. Meanwhile on Indian exchanges, ETH is valued at $1,533 (roughly Rs. 1.26 lakh) where values are up by 9.35 percent over the past day.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most major altcoins gained some value alongside Ether with the global crypto market capitalisation numbers also rising by a whopping 5.01 percent through Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Cardano, Avalanche, Cosmos, Solana, Polygon, Uniswap, BNB, TRON, Chainlink, Monero, and Polkadot all saw themselves charting a rise in value.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin saw nominal gains too. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.06 (roughly Rs. 5.4) after rising 7.77 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000010 (roughly Rs. 0.000859), up 3.95 percent over the past day.

Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Glassnode argue that Bitcoin's volatility has hit historical lows and a breakout in BTC is likely. Evaluating both the bullish and bearish scenario for Bitcoin price, analysts noted a conviction among BTC holders in the bear market.

The recent uplift can be attributed to a couple of factors that come to the fore. First, investors are hopeful that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise interest rates as aggressively as the market's been pricing in. The higher interest rate environment unleashed in 2022 to combat soaring inflation has seen the Bitcoin price plunge 58 percent year to date.

A second factor helping support cryptos over the past week is some solid earnings results coming from some of the blue-chip companies reporting in the US. Those expectation beating earnings have helped buoy share markets and cryptos alike.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
