Technology News
loading

Avengers: Secret Wars Finds Writer in Loki’s Michael Waldron: Report

Avengers: Secret Wars is slated to release in November 2025 in cinemas.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 October 2022 16:42 IST
Avengers: Secret Wars Finds Writer in Loki’s Michael Waldron: Report

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Michael Waldron also wrote the Sam Raimi-helmed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Highlights
  • Avengers: Secret Wars could introduce a new villain, The Beyonder
  • It will close out MCU’s Phase 6, the last of The Multiverse Saga
  • Destin Daniel Cretton will not be brought on to direct the sequel

Avengers: Secret Wars has reportedly found its screenwriter in Michael Waldron, Deadline states. The scribe, best known for his works on Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Rick and Morty, was the front-runner among the group of writers who were part of an insider meeting last month. Currently, there is no director for Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 6 film, which functions as the final story in The Multiverse Saga. Avengers: Secret Wars is slated for a November 7, 2025 release date.

Plot details are scarce, but if we were to reference the 1984-published, 12-part comic book series, Avengers: Secret Wars could introduce a new villain, named The Beyonder. Fascinated by the presence of superheroes on Earth, the entity picks a group of heroes and supervillains, teleporting them onto a new planet called Battleworld. Stocked with alien weapons and technology, the realm serves as a field for chosen characters to fight against each other, simply to serve The Beyonder's amusement. Slaying enemies will grant winners anything they desire. Of course, the MCU finds itself in a much different place, and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is more likely to be the villain.

Canonically, the group of heroes would include the Avengers, members of the Fantastic Four, and solo heroes Spider-Man and Spider-Woman. Fantastic Four releases about a year before in November 2024 — the first entry to MCU Phase 6 — and will be directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision).

According to Deadline, Avengers: Secret Wars will “have its own director,” rather than piggybacking off Destin Daniel Cretton to direct the sequel. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker was recently hired to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, releasing in May 2025. It even found a writer last month in Jeff Loveness, who just finished work on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Avengers: Secret Wars releases November 7, 2025 in cinemas, closing out MCU's Phase 6, the last section of The Multiverse Saga.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars

  • Release Date 1 May 2026
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: avengers secret wars, avengers secret wars writer, michael waldron, avengers secret wars release date, avengers secret wars comic, avengers secret wars villain, mcu phase 6, mcu, marvel studios, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
iPhone Exports From India Said to Have Crossed $1 Billion Since April, May Reach $2.5 Billion by March 2023
EU Passes Law to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones, Tablets, Cameras From 2024: All Details

Related Stories

Avengers: Secret Wars Finds Writer in Loki’s Michael Waldron: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.