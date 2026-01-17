After its theatrical release, Gurram Paapi Reddy is reaching out to audiences through its OTT release. The Telugu comedy crime thriller, which hit the theatres in December 2025, is finally set to entertain audiences at home with its digital premiere. The movie is a mix of crime, chaos, and comedy. It's about regular folks who find themselves in an extraordinary mess. With quirky characters and situational humour, it chooses to hope that Gurram Paapi Reddy will find its audience in the safety of living rooms, where such offbeat stories thrive.

When and Where to Watch Gurram Paapi Reddy

Gurram Paapi Reddy will be available for streaming on Zee5 from January 16. The subscribers can now watch the film from their homes.

Trailer and Plot of Gurram Paapi Reddy

Gurram Paapi Reddy tracks a bankrupt man and a cheated aspiring doctor who are among desperate individuals recruited to participate in a risky job — transporting a dead body — setting off chaos, fear, and unanticipated laughter.

Cast and Crew of Gurram Paapi Reddy

The film stars Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Brahmanandam, John Vijay, Kanneganti, and Mottai Rajendran, who have delivered a good sense of humour as well as depth in character. Murali Manohar is directing the film Gurram Paapi Reddy, and Poorna Prajna MV has penned the story. The dialogues are written by Niranjan Ramireddy, and the music and background score are composed by Krishna Saurabh.

Reception of Gurram Paapi Reddy

The film was, in fact, promoted well to generate interest and curiosity among the audiences, and many were waiting for its OTT release, assuming that the comedy crime drama would connect better with the digital audience. It has a 9.3/10 rating on IMDb.