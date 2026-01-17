Technology News
English Edition

Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When, Where to Watch This Telugu Crime Comedy Thriller

Gurram Paapi Reddy is a Telugu comedy crime thriller that follows a bankrupt chit fund owner who gets caught in a risky and bizarre crime plan.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2026 12:05 IST
Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When, Where to Watch This Telugu Crime Comedy Thriller

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Gurram Paapi Reddy streams on ZEE5 from January 16

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gurram Paapi Reddy streams on ZEE5 from January 16
  • Telugu comedy crime drama with dark humour
  • Starring Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah
Advertisement

After its theatrical release, Gurram Paapi Reddy is reaching out to audiences through its OTT release. The Telugu comedy crime thriller, which hit the theatres in December 2025, is finally set to entertain audiences at home with its digital premiere. The movie is a mix of crime, chaos, and comedy. It's about regular folks who find themselves in an extraordinary mess. With quirky characters and situational humour, it chooses to hope that Gurram Paapi Reddy will find its audience in the safety of living rooms, where such offbeat stories thrive.

When and Where to Watch Gurram Paapi Reddy

Gurram Paapi Reddy will be available for streaming on Zee5 from January 16. The subscribers can now watch the film from their homes.

Trailer and Plot of Gurram Paapi Reddy

Gurram Paapi Reddy tracks a bankrupt man and a cheated aspiring doctor who are among desperate individuals recruited to participate in a risky job — transporting a dead body — setting off chaos, fear, and unanticipated laughter.

Cast and Crew of Gurram Paapi Reddy

The film stars Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Brahmanandam, John Vijay, Kanneganti, and Mottai Rajendran, who have delivered a good sense of humour as well as depth in character. Murali Manohar is directing the film Gurram Paapi Reddy, and Poorna Prajna MV has penned the story. The dialogues are written by Niranjan Ramireddy, and the music and background score are composed by Krishna Saurabh.

Reception of Gurram Paapi Reddy

The film was, in fact, promoted well to generate interest and curiosity among the audiences, and many were waiting for its OTT release, assuming that the comedy crime drama would connect better with the digital audience. It has a 9.3/10 rating on IMDb.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: ZEE5, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bitcoin Trades Above $95,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Market Sentiment
Instagram Will Now Let You Dub and Lip Sync Reels Into Five Indian Languages

Related Stories

Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When, Where to Watch This Telugu Crime Comedy Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000
  2. Here's How Much the Vivo X200T Could Cost in India: See Expected Specs
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Could Launch in India on This Date
  4. Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon's Republic Day Sale
  5. Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Teased to Come With a Photography Kit
  6. Lava Blaze Duo 3 to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Top Deals on Thin and Light Laptops During Amazon Great Republic Day
  8. Dimensity 9500s and 8500 Official: MediaTek's New Chips
  9. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked
  10. How Hypothetical 'Dark Stars' Could Rewrite Early Cosmic History
#Latest Stories
  1. Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When, Where to Watch This Telugu Crime Comedy Thriller
  2. Hypothetical ‘Dark Stars’ Could Rewrite Early Cosmic History, Research Suggests
  3. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Key Features Confirmed; Company Teases External Lens for Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design
  4. Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options Teased Ahead of Debut
  5. Resident Evil Requiem Gets New Leon Gameplay at Resident Evil Showcase
  6. After ChatGPT Translate, Google Releases Multiple Open-Source Translation Models
  7. Realme Buds Clip India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Might Have Spotted Hidden Supermassive Black Holes
  9. Tere Ishk Mein Reportedly Streams on OTT Soon: All You Need to Know About Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-Starrer
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »