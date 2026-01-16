Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale is currently live for all customers across India. The latest sale is the e-commerce giant's first major discount event of the year, offering a wide range of deals and price cuts across multiple product categories. Discounts are available on smartphones, mobile accessories, laptops, tablets, wearables, kitchen appliances, smart TVs, and other consumer electronic items. The e-commerce platform is providing additional benefits to State Bank of India (SBI) credit card users. You can take advantage of exchange deals on select products. There are many flexible payment options, like no-cost EMI plans.

If you're planning to upgrade to a premium smartphone, the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will let you pick from several deals on high-end handsets from brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and iQOO. They are selling both the latest and last year's flagship models at reduced prices. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, for instance, is available for Rs. 1,19,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 1,29,999.

Similarly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed on Amazon at Rs. 1,40,400, instead of the actual rate of Rs. 1,49,400. Shoppers can also find discounts on other premium flagships, such as the OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15.

SBI cardholders can avail up to a 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Shoppers can also get additional benefits such as no-cost EMI options, coupons, and an extra 5 percent cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI card users. Exchange offers are also available, with the final discount depending on the model and condition of the device being traded in.

Best Deals on Premium Smartphones During the Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale.

