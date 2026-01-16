Technology News
English Edition
  Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on iPhone 17 Pro, iQOO 15, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15, and More Premium Smartphones

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on iPhone 17 Pro, iQOO 15, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15, and More Premium Smartphones

SBI cardholders can avail up to a 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 11:11 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on iPhone 17 Pro, iQOO 15, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15, and More Premium Smartphones

iQOO 15 is listed on Amazon at Rs. 65,999

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale is now live in India
  • It features deals and price cuts across multiple product categories
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed on Amazon at Rs. 1,40,400
Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale is currently live for all customers across India. The latest sale is the e-commerce giant's first major discount event of the year, offering a wide range of deals and price cuts across multiple product categories. Discounts are available on smartphones, mobile accessories, laptops, tablets, wearables, kitchen appliances, smart TVs, and other consumer electronic items. The e-commerce platform is providing additional benefits to State Bank of India (SBI) credit card users. You can take advantage of exchange deals on select products. There are many flexible payment options, like no-cost EMI plans.

If you're planning to upgrade to a premium smartphone, the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will let you pick from several deals on high-end handsets from brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and iQOO. They are selling both the latest and last year's flagship models at reduced prices. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, for instance, is available for Rs. 1,19,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 1,29,999. 

Similarly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed on Amazon at Rs. 1,40,400, instead of the actual rate of Rs. 1,49,400. Shoppers can also find discounts on other premium flagships, such as the OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15.

SBI cardholders can avail up to a 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Shoppers can also get additional benefits such as no-cost EMI options, coupons, and an extra 5 percent cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI card users. Exchange offers are also available, with the final discount depending on the model and condition of the device being traded in.

Best Deals on Premium Smartphones During the Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs. 1,49,400 Rs. 1,40,400 Buy Now
iQOO 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 65,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra  Rs. 1,29,99 Rs. 1,19,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 68,999 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Rs. 1,34,9000 Rs. 1,25,400 Buy Now
Oppo Find X9 Pro Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 98,9999 Buy Now
Vivo X300 5G Rs. 83,999 Rs. 75,999 Buy Now

 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh-new IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant display with skinny bezel
  • Smooth software experience
  • Feature-rich software with useful AI add-ons
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Impressive overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Teleconverter mount blocks access to other cameras
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Offer sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Review: A Mid-Range Productivity King
Redmi Buds 8 Lite Launched With ANC, 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Comment
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

