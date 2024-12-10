Technology News
Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Vivo will unveil its next generation of premium X200 series on December 12. Here's a complete roundup of all the info you need to know.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 December 2024 13:43 IST
Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 are launching in India on December 12, 2024.

Highlights
  • Vivo is all set to launch X200 series on December 12, 2024
  • The new series will include X200 Pro and X200 models
  • Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming flagship series
Vivo is all set to introduce its X200 flagship series that focuses on providing pro-grade camera features coupled with some industry-leading features. The company will be introducing Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 during the launch event, which is scheduled for December 12. The Vivo X200 Pro is said to pack some industry-leading features and is also India's first smartphone to feature a 200-megapixel APO telephoto sensor. On the other hand, Vivo X200 is said to bring some flagship-level camera features coupled with top-of-the-line features. Naturally, considering all the hype, you should be wondering about the expected features and specifications. So, to make things easier for you, we have compiled this article. So, without further ado, let's get to know about the Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 launch details, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Vivo X200 Series Launch Details

Vivo has already confirmed that it will be holding a special launch event on December 12, 2024, to unveil its flagship Vivo X200 series. The company will unveil the Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 during the launch event. The event will kickstart at 12:00 PM IST. One can watch the live stream of the event on the company's official YouTube channel and get real-time updates on the brand's social media handles.

Vivo X200 Series Expected Price in India and Sale Date

At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation on the pricing of the Vivo X200 series. However, one can expect it to be available at a premium price tag, giving stiff competition to the likes of Samsung Galaxy S24 series, OPPO Reno X80 series and iPhone 16 series.

Interestingly, both models are already launched in China. The Vivo X200 came with a starting price of CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The Vivo X200 Pro price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the same 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. As far as the sale date is concerned, the new X200 models could be available for sale a week after the official launch.

Vivo X200 Pro Expected Features and Specifications

Starting with the flagship model, the Vivo X200 Pro is expected to feature a premium design language coupled with flagship features. The handset has a camera module at the rear panel and a glass back. The handset has two colour options, Titanium Grey and Midnight Black.

3 Vivo X200 Pro

The upcoming Vivo X200 Pro is touted to be India's first smartphone to feature a 200-megapixel APO Telephoto sensor. The periscope sensor is equipped with f/2.67 aperture and offers a 3.7x optical zoom. The handset also features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-818 primary sensor with T* coating and OIS support coupled with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the Vivo X200 Pro is expected to pack a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The flagship device is also reported to feature a 6.78-inch quad-curved 8T LTPS AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 1260x2800 pixels. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. It also comes equipped with a new V3+ imaging chip that delivers pro-grade camera performance. The model is also reported to feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The Vivo X200 Pro might feature a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The device is also reported to come loaded with a 30W wireless flash charging support. Moreover, the X200 Pro is said to feature an IP69 + IP68 rating, making it a durable device. The phone might measure 162.36 x 75.95 x 8.0mm and weighs 223 grams.

Vivo X200 Expected Features and Specifications

The Vivo X200 will also come loaded with some interesting features and specifications. In terms of design, the Vivo X200 will offer a glass back coupled with a large camera module, similar to the Pro variant. The handset will be available in Natural Green and Cosmos Black colour options.

2 Vivo X200

The handset is said to feature a 6.67-inch quad-curved LTPO AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 1260x2800 pixels. The screen will offer 1z of variable refresh rate and up to 4,500nits of peak brightness. The handset is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

For optics, the Vivo X200 might also feature a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-818 sensor with T* coating and OIS support. The device is also reported to pack a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front, the Pro model might feature a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo X200 is said to pack a 5,700mAh battery with 90W fast charging support and 30W wireless charging support. Moreover, the X200 is said to feature IP69 + IP68 rating. The phone might measure 50.83 x 71.76 x 8.15mm and weighs 187 grams.

 

Comments

Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
