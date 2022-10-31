Technology News
By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI |  Updated: 31 October 2022 12:03 IST
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Only Support 64-Bit Apps: Google Explains the Benefits

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by Tensor G2 SoC
  • Price of Google Pixel 7 in India has been set at Rs. 59,999
  • Both smartphones have 10.8-megapixel selfie camera

American tech giant Google has confirmed that the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are the first Android phones to exclusively support 64-bit apps.

According to Android Developers, explaining the few benefits to dropping support for 32-bit apps, the company stated that not only does it reduce RAM usage but also improves performance and security.

This is a major move as previously all Android devices that support 64-bit apps have also supported legacy 32-bit apps.

Google expects that over time, devices without support for 32-bit apps will become increasingly common.

The tech giant made this move with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro because they believe the Android ecosystem is ready to make the transition. Google says this configuration is faster because 64-bit apps can access instructions and resources not available to 32-bit apps, adds the report.

It also claims that modern CPUs can provide up to 25 percent faster performance when 32-bit support is dropped. Further, this configuration can free up 150MB of RAM — which is used whether 32-bit apps are running or not.

Developers are encouraged to begin testing apps and updates for 64-bit-only devices. There are developer tools already available for testing compatibility issues with the new configuration.

As per the report, Google noted that 32-bit-only devices will continue to serve Android Go, Android TV, and Android Wear and that 32-bit ABIs should continue to be supported.

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC were launched recently. The Google Pixel 7 price in India has been set at Rs. 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Google Pixel 7 Pro costs Rs. 84,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Google Pixel 7 features a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro model has a larger 6.7-inch Quad-HD (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Google Pixel 7 series smartphones are offered in three colour opinions and will receive five years of security updates. The Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro flaunts a triple camera setup with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Both phones feature a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
