iPhone 16 series is now available to pre-order in India, which means that customers can pay a token amount in advance to reserve the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max before they go on sale in the country on September 20. Authorised third party retailers have already announced discounts and cashback offers on the new iPhone models. All four handsets will offer support for Apple Intelligence, which won't be available in localised English in India until next year, according to Apple's rollout plan.

iPhone 16 Series Price in India

iPhone 16 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, while pricing for the larger iPhone 16 Plus model starts at Rs. 89,900 for the 128GB model. These handsets will be available in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colourways.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,44,900 for the base model with 256GB of storage. Both phones come in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colour options.

iPhone 16 Series Pre-Order and Sale Offers

Customers can pre-order the iPhone 16 series via Apple's website and pick up the smartphones on September 20 at Apple BKC or Apple Saket in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively, while deliveries are currently shown to take between four and seven more days. This figure typically increases in proportion to the demand for the handsets.

When it unveiled the iPhone 16 series earlier this week, Apple said customers will be able to avail of a Rs. 5,000 discount on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. In addition, the firm will offer up to Rs. 67,500 on exchanging their handsets, along with 3-month and 6-month no cost EMI options.

On the other hand, third party retailers such as Aptronix, iVenus, Imagine, iFuture, and Unicorn are currently offering both cashback offers and additional exchange bonuses on the purchase of the iPhone 16 series.

Aptronix, Unicorn, and Imagine will let customers pre-book the iPhone 16 series at Rs. 500 and avail of cashback offers (SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank) worth Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 4,000 on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, respectively. Customers can also avail of an additional Rs. 8,000 exchange bonus when purchasing the handsets, according to the retailers.

Similarly, iVenus and iFuture will offer the same cashback offers mentioned above for purchases made using SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank cards. However, the additional exchange bonus from these retailers is lower at Rs. 6,000.