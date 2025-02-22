Technology News
Nothing Phone 3a vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Company Responds After Viewers Flag Error in Camera Comparison Video

Nothing recently compared the performance of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a with the iPhone 16 Pro Max in a video on YouTube.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 February 2025 12:04 IST
Nothing Phone 3a is the successor to last year's Phone 2a model (pictured)

  • Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch on March 4
  • Its camera performance was recently compared with the iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • Nothing has addressed an error in its comparison of both phones' cameras
Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch in global markets on March 4, and the company has already begun to tease the design and specifications of its upcoming smartphones. Both the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro will be equipped with telephoto cameras, and Nothing recently uploaded a video comparing the phone's camera performance with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The company has now addressed an error in the video that incorrectly compared footage recorded using the primary camera on Nothing's handset with video from the ultrawide camera on the iPhone.

Nothing Phone 3a vs iPhone 16 Pro Max Comparison Video Used Footage From Different Cameras

In a video posted earlier this week, Nothing compared the video performance of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is Apple's most expensive smartphone. The video showcased the camera performance of the unreleased smartphone, which offers support for video stabilisation.

The video comparing the camera performance of both smartphones suggested that the Nothing Phone 3a offered better video stabilisation than the iPhone 16 Pro Max when recording videos while moving. The stabilisation on the midrange phone appeared to be more consistent than the flagship iPhone model.

However, some users were quick to spot some issues with the comparison and commented that the footage from the iPhone 16 Pro (around the 5:54 mark) seemed to be recorded using the ultrawide camera, while the Phone 3a video was shot using the primary camera.

nothing phone 3a response youtube screenshot nothing

Nothing's response on YouTube
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ YouTube

 

The company acknowledged its error in a comment that has now been pinned under the video. The Carl Pei-led firm said that it accidentally used a clip shot using the ultrawide lens on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, comparing it with footage from the standard camera on the Nothing Phone 3a. The firm also said that it didn't intend to mislead users with the video comparing the performance of both phones.

"Hey everyone, we shot across all lenses throughout the day (sometimes cycling one-handed on a bumpy road), and in editing, a clip shot using the iPhone 16 Pro Max's ultrawide lens was mistakenly used in the video stabilisation comparison instead of one shot using its standard lens. There was no intent to mislead, and we'll be more careful to ensure even greater scrutiny in future comparisons. Appreciate you all keeping us accountable!" the company said in the pinned comment.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Series, iPhone 16 Pro Max
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
