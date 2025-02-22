Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch in global markets on March 4, and the company has already begun to tease the design and specifications of its upcoming smartphones. Both the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro will be equipped with telephoto cameras, and Nothing recently uploaded a video comparing the phone's camera performance with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The company has now addressed an error in the video that incorrectly compared footage recorded using the primary camera on Nothing's handset with video from the ultrawide camera on the iPhone.

Nothing Phone 3a vs iPhone 16 Pro Max Comparison Video Used Footage From Different Cameras

In a video posted earlier this week, Nothing compared the video performance of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is Apple's most expensive smartphone. The video showcased the camera performance of the unreleased smartphone, which offers support for video stabilisation.

The video comparing the camera performance of both smartphones suggested that the Nothing Phone 3a offered better video stabilisation than the iPhone 16 Pro Max when recording videos while moving. The stabilisation on the midrange phone appeared to be more consistent than the flagship iPhone model.

However, some users were quick to spot some issues with the comparison and commented that the footage from the iPhone 16 Pro (around the 5:54 mark) seemed to be recorded using the ultrawide camera, while the Phone 3a video was shot using the primary camera.

Nothing's response on YouTube

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ YouTube

The company acknowledged its error in a comment that has now been pinned under the video. The Carl Pei-led firm said that it accidentally used a clip shot using the ultrawide lens on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, comparing it with footage from the standard camera on the Nothing Phone 3a. The firm also said that it didn't intend to mislead users with the video comparing the performance of both phones.

"Hey everyone, we shot across all lenses throughout the day (sometimes cycling one-handed on a bumpy road), and in editing, a clip shot using the iPhone 16 Pro Max's ultrawide lens was mistakenly used in the video stabilisation comparison instead of one shot using its standard lens. There was no intent to mislead, and we'll be more careful to ensure even greater scrutiny in future comparisons. Appreciate you all keeping us accountable!" the company said in the pinned comment.