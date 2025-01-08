Technology News
OnePlus 13 Magnetic Cases, OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger Launched in India

OnePlus 13 magnetic cases will be available in India starting January 10.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2025 20:13 IST
OnePlus 13 Magnetic Cases, OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger Launched in India

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 is offered in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colourways

  • OnePlus 13 supports 100W wired SuperVOOC charging
  • The Wood Grain magnetic half-pack case comes in India in Wood Black
  • The OnePlus 13 packs a 6,000mAh battery
OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R were launched in India on Tuesday. The phones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs, respectively. They ship with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 and they are equipped with 6,000mAh batteries. The handsets are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors for security and three-state alert sliders. The company has introduced magnetic cases for the OnePlus 13 model and a 50W AIRVOOC wireless charger, which will go on sale in the country later this week.

OnePlus 13 Magnetic Cases, OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger Price in India

OnePlus 13 Sandstone magnetic case is priced in India at Rs. 1,299. The online listing of the protective case will be available for purchase in the country starting January 10 via the OnePlus India website. The OnePlus 13 Wood Grain magnetic half-pack case in Wood Black finish is marked at Rs. 2,299, while the OnePlus 13 Aramid Fiber magnetic case is listed at Rs. 2,499. 

OnePlus 13 Wood Grain half-pack case, Sandstone and Aramid Fiber magnetic cases
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

The OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W wireless charger is offered in India in a white colourway, and it is priced in the country at Rs. 5,999. It is expected to be available for purchase soon via the OnePlus India e-store. Notably, the OnePlus 13 India variant houses a 6,000mAh battery and supports 100W wired SuperVOOC charging as well as 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Price in India and Availability

The OnePlus 13 will go on sale in the country starting January 10, via Amazon and the OnePlus India e-store. The price of the handset begins at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants are priced at Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively. It is offered in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colour options.

On the other hand, the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants of the accompanying OnePlus 13R handset are priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. It is available in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir shades.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 13 Magnetic Cases, OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger Launched in India
