Realme 10 Pro Series Global Variant Specifications Tipped Ahead of December 8 India Launch

The global variant of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is said to use the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 December 2022 11:50 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 10 Pro series has already been launched in China

Highlights
  • Realme 10 Pro series will go on sale on Flipkart on December 8
  • Both models house a 16-megapixel front, 108-megapixel main cameras
  • Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is tipped to be priced below Rs. 25,000 in India

As Realme 10 Pro series nears its launch date in India, a detailed look at the specifications and design of the global variant of the smartphone has emerged. The Realme 10 Pro 5G and the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G global variants will reportedly house the Snapdragon 695 5G and the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G, respectively. The devices retain the 'hyperspace' design of the China and India variant, with certain differences under the hood.

A pre-release preview by Mobile Octa has raised the curtains on the global variant of the Realme 10 Pro series ahead of the phone's India launch on December 8. The preview suggests that both phones in the series feature a 120 Hz display and a 108-megapixel main camera. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G global variant is said to run on Dimensity 920 SoC. The India variant, however, will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, according to the Realme website.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, as per the leaked specifications, has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with 800 nits of maximum brightness. In comparison, the 10 Pro 5G is tipped to get a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display that goes up to 680 nits of peak brightness. Both handsets reportedly sport a 16-megapixel front camera and will run on Android 13-based Reame UI 4.0 out-of-the-box.

The two models in the Realme 10 Pro series are said to come in 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants and pack a 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The Realme 10 Pro 5G and the 10 Pro+ 5G are both tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery, with the former supporting 33W fast charging and the latter packing a 67W ‘SuperVOOC' fast charging system.

Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth had earlier teased that the India variant of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G would be priced below Rs. 25,000. However, an official price has not yet been revealed ahead of the December 8 launch. The Realme 10 Pro series will go on sale at 12.30 PM on Flipkart, which has a dedicated page for the handsets as well.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
