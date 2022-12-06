Technology News
Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Get Ceramic, Glass, Leather Back Options, More Details Leaked

Xiaomi 13 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 December 2022 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: CompareDial/ OnLeaks

Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.73-inch 2K E6 AMOLED curved display

  • Xiaomi 13 series was set to launch in China on December 1
  • These upcoming smartphones pack a 75mm Leica telephoto lens
  • The Xiaomi 13 series has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Xiaomi 13 series was scheduled to debut in China on December 1. However, the company postponed the event a day before the launch and is yet to reveal a new launch date for its new flagship lineup. Xiaomi has revealed several key specifications of the Xiaomi 13 series. The lineup is confirmed to include the standard Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. A tipster has now revealed the dimension and weight of these upcoming handsets. In addition, it is believed that the Xiaomi 13 series will come with ceramic, glass, and leather back options.

According to a post by tipster Panda is bald (translated) on Weibo, the vanilla Xiaomi 13 will feature a 6.36-inch full-HD E6 AMOLED flat screen. Its glass back variant is said to measure 152.8x71.5x7.98mm and weigh about 189g. This Xiaomi handset could also get a leather back variant, which might measure 152.8x71.5x8.1mm and weigh around 185g.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.73-inch 2K E6 AMOLED curved display. This upcoming Xiaomi handset is likely to have a ceramic back version, which is said to measure 163x74.6x8.38mm and weigh about 229g. Its leather back variant could measure 163x74.6x8.7mm and weigh about 210g.

The Xiaomi 13 series launch was postponed a day before the set date. A new launch date has not been confirmed as of yet. However, Xiaomi has revealed several key specifications of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. These upcoming flagship smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a Sony IMX989 1-inch image sensor, which is optimised by Leica. In addition, both Xiaomi 13 series smartphones will pack a 75mm Leica telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture. These smartphones have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 specifications, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications, Xiaomi
