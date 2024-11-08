Google Weather app for Pixel devices has rolled out a new feature which makes checking the weather a more immersive experience, according to a report. Google released the Weather app with the Pixel 9 lineup in August at its annual Made by Google event. The new feature, called “Immersive weather vibrations”, is reportedly showing up for users as part of the app's latest update. It is said to offer unique vibration patterns based on the weather conditions, in addition to more immersive aspects.

Immersive Weather Vibrations in Weather App

According to an Android Authority report, the new immersive weather vibrations feature was discovered in the Weather app version 1.0.20240910.678970266.release. It is said to be a server-side update and appears as an option in the right-aligned panel below the AI weather report feature.

Immersive weather vibrations on the Weather app will reportedly enable the Pixel smartphone to vibrate along with the weather animations, when available. It is speculated to be available for a wide range of weather conditions such as heavy rain, snow, thunderstorms, drizzle, and scattered showers. Along with animations, a sound effect will also be played, the report adds.

Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify its availability on the current Weather app. However, the feature is expected to be rolled out gradually to Pixel users, thus might take some time for it to be visible to all users.

Weather App to Older Pixel Phones

A recent report suggests that the Weather app, which is currently exclusive to the Pixel 9 series, will soon be available on older devices too. This includes all models in the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series, as well as the Pixel A series phones including Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8a, and Google Pixel Tablet.