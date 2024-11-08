Technology News
English Edition
  Google Weather App on Pixel Devices Reportedly Gains Immersive Weather Vibrations Feature

Google Weather App on Pixel Devices Reportedly Gains Immersive Weather Vibrations Feature

The feature will reportedly enable Pixel phones to vibrate alongside weather animations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2024 19:02 IST
Google Weather App on Pixel Devices Reportedly Gains Immersive Weather Vibrations Feature

Photo Credit: Google

The Weather app's AI summary is exclusive to the Pixel 9 series as of now

Highlights
  • Immersive weather vibrations is reported to be available in Weather app
  • The feature was discovered in app version 1.0.20240910.678970266.release
  • Along with animations, a sound effect will also be played
Google Weather app for Pixel devices has rolled out a new feature which makes checking the weather a more immersive experience, according to a report. Google released the Weather app with the Pixel 9 lineup in August at its annual Made by Google event. The new feature, called “Immersive weather vibrations”, is reportedly showing up for users as part of the app's latest update. It is said to offer unique vibration patterns based on the weather conditions, in addition to more immersive aspects.

Immersive Weather Vibrations in Weather App

According to an Android Authority report, the new immersive weather vibrations feature was discovered in the Weather app version 1.0.20240910.678970266.release. It is said to be a server-side update and appears as an option in the right-aligned panel below the AI weather report feature.

Immersive weather vibrations on the Weather app will reportedly enable the Pixel smartphone to vibrate along with the weather animations, when available. It is speculated to be available for a wide range of weather conditions such as heavy rain, snow, thunderstorms, drizzle, and scattered showers. Along with animations, a sound effect will also be played, the report adds.

Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify its availability on the current Weather app. However, the feature is expected to be rolled out gradually to Pixel users, thus might take some time for it to be visible to all users.

Weather App to Older Pixel Phones

A recent report suggests that the Weather app, which is currently exclusive to the Pixel 9 series, will soon be available on older devices too. This includes all models in the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series, as well as the Pixel A series phones including Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8a, and Google Pixel Tablet.

Further reading: Weather App, Pixel Weather App
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
