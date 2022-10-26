Technology News
Apple Working to Address iPhone14 Pro Supply Constraints: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max went on sale on September 16.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 26 October 2022 23:59 IST
Apple Working to Address iPhone14 Pro Supply Constraints: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

iPhone 14 Pro is facing a sudden surge in demand, according to Apple

Minister of State For Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said he has spoken to Apple on reports of stores in the national capital running out of stock of the firm's latest phone offering iPhone14 Pro.

The minister also said there has been a surge in demand for iPhone 14 Pro and Apple is addressing the supply constraints.

"I have spoken with Apple and they have said while iPhone14 demand is being met also with India production, the iPhone14 Pro demand has surged and is facing supply constraints which they are addressing," he tweeted.

His tweet came in response to a complaint of stores running out of stock of Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max versions for weeks in the national capital region and that private sellers were selling them in the black market.

"Private sales are probably "alternate" supply channels," Chandrasekhar said.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max went on sale on September 16.

It was reported earlier this week that the Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus and is increasing the output of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro due to lukewarm demand, as per market research firm TrendForce. 

The share of more expensive iPhone 14 Pro series has increased to 60 percent of the total output from the initially planned 50 percent, and it could rise to 65 percent in the future, the report said.

In another report this month, it was said that the the company is also cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments. This step is being taken as the Apple re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.

The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report.

 

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
Government Unveils Satcom Reforms for Faster 5G Deployment; Jio, OneWeb Get License Clearance
New Data Protection Bill to Be Simple and Modern: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

