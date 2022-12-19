Technology News
loading
iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition is tipped to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 December 2022 14:41 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7S Racing edition could feature an OIS-equipped camera
  • iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition is tipped to run on Android 13
  • It is also said to allow RAM "expansion" by up to 8GB

iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition specifications have been tipped, ahead of the launch of the purported handset in China. While the exact launch date is yet to be announced, its key specifications including the processor, along with a few other details have already surfaced online. The smartphone has been tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, an OIS-equipped camera, a 5000mAh battery, and more. The device will reportedly ship with Android 13 with the company's OriginOS interface on top.

The specifications, battery, and camera details have been leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter. He shared that the upcoming iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is also said to offer the ability to "expand" virtual RAM by an additional 8GB, using unutilised storage, for up to 24GB of memory.

Further, he also claims that the device will ship with Android 13 out-of-the-box with the company's skin OriginOS 3 on top. Additionally, the iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition is speculated to feature a camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

A previous report has suggested that the handset will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition is tipped to feature a flat AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will feature a center-aligned hole-punch cutout housing a selfie camera. Furthermore, the phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, iQoo 11 launch in the Indian market will take place on January 10. iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya reportedly revealed that the iQoo 11 Pro will not make its debut in India on that date. The iQOO 11 and iQoo 11 Pro were launched in China on December 8, and are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Neo 7S racing edition
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
Comment
