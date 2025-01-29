Samsung Galaxy S25 series was launched globally and in India at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22. At the time, the South Korean technology conglomerate only announced the availability and prices of the 256GB and 512GB configurations of the base Galaxy S25. However, a recent report suggests that the phone will also be available in a 128GB storage variant and at a lower price, making it more affordable to consumers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB Variant

Citing retail sources, 91Mobiles Hindi reports that the Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB model will be priced in India at Rs. 74,999. Notably, the Galaxy S24, in a similar configuration, was introduced at the same price point last year. Although the phone's pre-bookings are yet to commence, the report speculates that this particular configuration could be made available for purchase at a later date.

Further, there are questions over its availability too. The handset's 128GB model is not listed on the official Samsung India website. Thus, there is reportedly a possibility that it may only be sold through retail stores and other offline channels. Meanwhile, the phone is available in the same configuration in the US and other markets at $799 (roughly Rs. 69,100).

The Galaxy S25 was initially launched in 256GB and 512GB storage variants in India, priced at Rs. 80,999 and Rs. 92,999, respectively. It is available in Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow colour options, while Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold colourways are exclusive to the Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is equipped with a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600nits peak brightness. It is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 15-based One UI 7. It is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S25 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. It gets a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy S25 packs a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W (wired, charger sold separately).

