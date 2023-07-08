OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord 3 was launched at the company's Summer Launch Event on July 5. The 5G smartphone from the Chinese company is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Cloud 11 launch event by OnePlus in February this year witnessed the debut of the OnePlus 11R in India, which gets Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 16GB of RAM. The handset was launched in China as the OnePlus Ace 2.

Both the 5G smartphones by OnePlus offer the Alert Slider, and are priced under Rs. 40,000 for the lowest RAM and storage configuration. However, there are a lot of differences between the OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus 11R. To understand which one can be the right choice for you, here's a comparison between the two smartphones.

OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11R Price in India

Launched on February 7, the OnePlus 11R is available for purchase in India in two configurations. The base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at a price of Rs. 39,999, while the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 44,999. The smartphone comes in two colour ways — Sonic Black, and Galatic Silver.

On the other hand, the recently launched OnePlus Nord 3, costs a little less than the OnePlus 11R. It has a price tag of Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is marked at Rs. 37,999. The available colour options for the OnePlus Nord 3 are Misty Green and Tempest Gray.

OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11R Specifications

While the OnePlus 11R is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, the OnePlus Nord 3 gets MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset. Both handsets come with up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

The OnePlus 11R as well as OnePlus Nord 3 sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display. Both smartphones get the company's Alert Slider on the right side of the frame. OnePlus Nord 3 runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box, while the OnePlus 11R came with OxygenOS 12.1. However, the latter has since be updated to the latest OxygenOS 13 version.

On the camera front, the two smartphones get a triple rear camera unit equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus 11R sport 16-megapixel front-facing cameras.

Other similarities between the two smartphones are connectivity support for 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS. In the battery department, the OnePlus 11R comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC S fast charging, whereas the OnePlus Nord 3 only supports 80W SuperVOOC charging, but it does offer the same 5,000mAh battery.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.