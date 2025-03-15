Technology News
Redmi Note 14s With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 14s is available in Aurora Purple, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 March 2025 12:22 IST
Redmi Note 14s With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14s has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14s runs on an unspecified version of Android
  • The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Redmi Note 14s has an in-display fingerprint sensor
Redmi Note 14s has been unveiled as a new smartphone from the Xiaomi subsidiary with 4G connectivity. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset and runs on an unspecified version of Android. The Redmi Note 14s features a 200-megapixel rear camera and has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, and packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 67W.

Redmi Note 14s Price and Availability

Redmi Note 14s price is set at CZK 5,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700) in the Czech Republic, and the handset costs UAH 10,999 (roughly Rs. 23,100) in Ukraine. It is available to purchase in both countries in Aurora Purple, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue colour options. 

Redmi Note 14s Specifications and Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Redmi Note 14s runs on an unspecified version of Android, with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin running on top. It is essentially a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The company has equipped the Redmi Note 4s with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra SoC, which is the same chipset used on the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G. It is available in a single 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 14s is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera. It also features an 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel ultrawide and macro cameras, respectively. There's a 16-megapixel camera on the front, for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 14s include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has an IP64 rating and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging. The Redmi Note 14s measures 161.1×74.95×7.98mm and weighs 179g.

Redmi Note 14s

Redmi Note 14s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Comments

Redmi Note 14s, Redmi Note 14s Price, Redmi Note 14s Specifications, Redmi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Tamil Nadu to Subsidise E-Scooter Purchases by Some Gig Workers

