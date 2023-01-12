Vivo's X90 series smartphones, which launched as a new flagship series in China in November 2022, are expected to hit the global market on January 31. The Vivo X90 series includes the basic Vivo X90, the Vivo X90 Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro+. Vivo has reportedly also made a formal announcement that it will release the world's first AI airport mode with the launch of this series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer reportedly said that it is collaborating with sou.com on its AI engine, which will aid in the efficient detection of take-off and landing events.

In an IT Home report (via MySmartPrice), Vivo noted that it would result in a better, faster network and a high-quality user experience. Vivo asserted that the technology will boost network speeds by up to 79 percent. This does not impede performance, and the company claims it saves up to 30 percent of energy during flights.

The technology will be readily accessible in the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro, both of which are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. As previously reported, the Vivo X90 series may be introduced to the global market, including India, through a January 31 launch in Malaysia. In Malaysia, the vanilla Vivo X90 is expected to be available at RM 3,699 (roughly Rs. 69,000), while the Vivo X90 Pro is expected to cost RM 5,299 (roughly Rs. 99,000).

The configurations of the global variants of the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are likely to be similar to those released in China last year. Both phones are expected to be released globally with a triple-camera setup on the back created in collaboration with Zeiss. The packaging box includes a 120W charger. The smartphones come with a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top-centre to seat the selfie camera, and a committed V2 chip for image processing and AI acceleration.

The standard Vivo X90 could have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. The Vivo X90 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be available globally with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait telephoto camera. Both are estimated to have a 32-megapixel camera on the front. The devices are anticipated to run the most recent Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ was the sole model in the lineup to release in China with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Mediatek Dimensity 9200 SoC is anticipated to power the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro global variants. It is worth noting that no official announcement from Vivo on the debut of the Vivo X90 series in Malaysia or any other global market has been issued as of yet.

