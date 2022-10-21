Technology News
Bitcoin, Most Cryptocurrencies Register Losses, Total Sector Valuation Also Drops

BTC values are hovering around the mark of $19,076 (roughly Rs. 15.78 lakh) with a loss of 0.30 percent on international exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 October 2022 11:11 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

Crypto sector market cap stands at $914.43 billion (roughly Rs. 75,66,574 crore)

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Ripple, Cardano saw dips
  • Elrond, Dash opened with gains

The festive cheer has failed to penetrate the crypto market as majority cryptocurrencies opened with losses on Friday, October 21. Less than three days before Diwali, Bitcoin opened with a loss of 1.01 percent in India. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, BTC values currently stands at the price point of $19,063 (roughly Rs. 15.77 lakh) in India. Even on international exchanges, BTC could not manage to bring in profits. As reflected by Binance and CoinMarketCap, BTC values are hovering around the mark of $19,076 (roughly Rs. 15.78 lakh) with a loss of 0.30 percent.

Ether values also slipped by 0.38 on Friday. As per the Gadgets 360 crypto price tracker, ETH is trading at $1,287 (roughly Rs. 1.06 lakh).

Both top two cryptocurrencies last created their respective all-time highs (ATHs) on November 9 last year. While BTC's last ATH was around $68,000 (roughly Rs. 56 lakh), ETH's figure was $4,700 (roughly Rs. 3.47 lakh).

As per their current market movement, the chances of BTC and ETH even coming close to their previous ATHs seems like a far-away possibility.

Meanwhile, majority cryptocurrencies tailed meekly behind BTC and ETH to register losses today.

These include Tether, USD Coin, Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, and Solana.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also witnessed dips alongside Avalanche, Litecoin, Chainlink, as well as Cosmos.

“Monitoring US' inflation and macroeconomic variables will be key to determining capital allocation for investors and correspondingly be an indication as to when the equity markets and by extension the crypto bottom hits in case it hasn't already, as price action is still currently highly inversely correlated with the DXY (Dollar Strength Index),” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

In the last 24 hours, the total valuation of the crypto sector slid down by 0.58 percent.

At this point, the total market cap of the crypto industry stands at $914.43 billion (roughly Rs. 75,66,574 crore). The valuation fell from its trillion-dollar mark in September.

Only a handful of cryptocurrencies managed to see gains today. These include Tron, Bitcoin Cash, Elrond, Iota, and Dash.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Tron, Uniswap Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Binance Coin, Stellar, Monero, Elrond, Bitcoin Cash
Radhika Parashar
Samsung Galaxy A04e With 5,000mAh Battery 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Listed on Company Website

