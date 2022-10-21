The festive cheer has failed to penetrate the crypto market as majority cryptocurrencies opened with losses on Friday, October 21. Less than three days before Diwali, Bitcoin opened with a loss of 1.01 percent in India. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, BTC values currently stands at the price point of $19,063 (roughly Rs. 15.77 lakh) in India. Even on international exchanges, BTC could not manage to bring in profits. As reflected by Binance and CoinMarketCap, BTC values are hovering around the mark of $19,076 (roughly Rs. 15.78 lakh) with a loss of 0.30 percent.

Ether values also slipped by 0.38 on Friday. As per the Gadgets 360 crypto price tracker, ETH is trading at $1,287 (roughly Rs. 1.06 lakh).

Both top two cryptocurrencies last created their respective all-time highs (ATHs) on November 9 last year. While BTC's last ATH was around $68,000 (roughly Rs. 56 lakh), ETH's figure was $4,700 (roughly Rs. 3.47 lakh).

As per their current market movement, the chances of BTC and ETH even coming close to their previous ATHs seems like a far-away possibility.

Meanwhile, majority cryptocurrencies tailed meekly behind BTC and ETH to register losses today.

These include Tether, USD Coin, Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, and Solana.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also witnessed dips alongside Avalanche, Litecoin, Chainlink, as well as Cosmos.

“Monitoring US' inflation and macroeconomic variables will be key to determining capital allocation for investors and correspondingly be an indication as to when the equity markets and by extension the crypto bottom hits in case it hasn't already, as price action is still currently highly inversely correlated with the DXY (Dollar Strength Index),” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

In the last 24 hours, the total valuation of the crypto sector slid down by 0.58 percent.

At this point, the total market cap of the crypto industry stands at $914.43 billion (roughly Rs. 75,66,574 crore). The valuation fell from its trillion-dollar mark in September.

Only a handful of cryptocurrencies managed to see gains today. These include Tron, Bitcoin Cash, Elrond, Iota, and Dash.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.