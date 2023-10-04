Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Stays Close to $27,400 Despite Incurring Losses, Most Altcoins See Dips

Over the last day, the value of Bitcoin dropped by $12 (roughly Rs. 998).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2023 11:33 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Stays Close to $27,400 Despite Incurring Losses, Most Altcoins See Dips

Photo Credit: Pexels

The crypto market cap, as of October 4, stands at $1.08 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu recorded losses
  • Litecoin and Avalanche saw price dips
  • Minor profits were recorded by Leo and Stellar
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Wednesday, October 4, saw a loss of 0.61 percent to trade at the price point of $27,403 (roughly Rs. 22.8 lahks). This is the second day this week that Bitcoin has held its ground close to the mark of $27,000 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh). Over the last day, the value of Bitcoin dropped by $12 (roughly Rs. 998). At this point, Bitcoin's current value is 59.59 percent below its all-time high. It is, however, notable that Bitcoin has demonstrated a year-to-date performance increase of 65.54 percent.

Ether reflected a price dip of 1.50 percent on Wednesday. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,640 (roughly Rs. 1.36 lakh). For Ether, this marks a value dip of $21 (roughly Rs. 1,748) over the last day.

“In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has consistently maintained a trading level above $27,300, possibly due to traders cashing in on recent gains amidst ongoing volatility in traditional markets. Ethereum, meanwhile, has remained stable in its trading pattern,” Edul Patel, Co-Founder & CEO of Mudrex, told Gadgets 360.

Most cryptocurrencies recorded losses today, tailing behind BTC and ETH.

These include Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, and Polkadot.

Minor losses also met with Litecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Shiba Inu, Chainlink, and Avalanche.

The overall valuation of the crypto sector slipped by 0.91 percent in the last 24 hours. This brings the capitalisation of the crypto market to $1.08 trillion (roughly Rs. 89,89,304 crore) as per CoinMarketCap.

“On October 3rd, US' 10-year Treasury note yield surged to 4.75 percent, marking its highest level in sixteen years. This increase was prompted by Federal Reserve officials' statements, emphasising that interest rates are not expected to decline in 2023 and 2024. This dip in crypto prices can be attributed to rising US bond yields and overbought signals, which have put pressure on Bitcoin,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, some cryptocurrencies made record gains today.

These include USD Coin, Tron, Leo, Stellar, Binance USD and Monero.

Braintrust, Augur, and Bitcoin Hedge also emerged on the gain-making side of the crypto price chart.

“The most important altcoin news since yesterday is that of XRP (+4.2 percent) in the famous SEC vs XRP case to determine whether XRP is a security. In the latest development, the judge has rejected SEC's attempt to file an interlocutory appeal against the judgment the court had given in July. This seems to have contributed positively in its price action,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk, told Gadgets 360.

In a milestone moment for crypto this week, Ethereum Futures ETFs started trading in the US for the first time. However, the development did not secure much volume as they could only garner a combined total of $1.9 million in trading volumes. Industry experts have said that as investors still wait for spot crypto ETFs, this could still be considered as a win for crypto.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: From Poco M5, M6 Pro, X5 and More Poco Phones Set to Get Discounts During Sale

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Stays Close to $27,400 Despite Incurring Losses, Most Altcoins See Dips
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With AI-Supported Camera Launched
  3. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  5. Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco F5, More to Get Price Cuts on Flipkart During Sale
  6. Poco M6 Pro 5G Offered in India at This Price During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ and Buds FE Launched
  8. Apple MacBook Air M1 Offered at This Price Ahead of Amazon Sale
  9. All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  10. OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Teases Find N3 Flip, India Launch Rumoured to Take Place on October 12
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals You Should Know
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Stays Close to $27,400 Despite Incurring Losses, Most Altcoins See Dips
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: From Poco M5, M6 Pro, X5 and More Poco Phones Set to Get Discounts During Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and Galaxy Buds FE Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With 50-Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Specifications, Price
  7. Kodak Launches 43-Inch Matrix QLED TV, CA PRO 55-Inch Smart Google TV Ahead of Sale Season
  8. Vivo to Launch Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 on October 7
  9. Apple MacBook Air M1 Available Under Rs. 70,000 Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
  10. Microsoft CEO Says Google Locking Up Content Needed to Train AI While Tech Giants Compete Hard
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.