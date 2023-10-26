Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Inches Closer to $35,000 Mark as Values of Altcoins Like Ripple and Stellar Drop

Bitcoin's value jumped by $740 (roughly Rs. 61,560) over the past 24 hours.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 October 2023 12:01 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Inches Closer to $35,000 Mark as Values of Altcoins Like Ripple and Stellar Drop

Photo Credit: Reuters

The crypto market valuation, as of October 26, stands at $1.28 trillion

Highlights
  • Cosmos and Monero prices rose on Thursday
  • Circuits of Value and Augur recorded profits
  • Both Neo Coin and Zcash dropped in value
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Thursday saw its value rise by 1.78 percent as the price of BTC, the most widely used cryptocurrency, stood at $34,690 (roughly Rs. 28.8 lakh). This is the first time in six months that the price of Bitcoin has reached so close to the mark of $35,000 (roughly Rs. 29 lakh). Over the last 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin rose by $740 (roughly Rs. 61,560). In the backdrop of this, most cryptocurrencies saw their values rise, and holders of several crypto assets minted profits today.

Ether value rose by 0.08 percent on Thursday, taking the asset's trading value to $1,793 (roughly Rs. 1.49 lakh). Over the last day, the price of Ether rose minutely by $5 (roughly Rs. 415). “The Bitcoin rally is supported by a wave of new and smaller investors flocking to the market. There's a palpable buzz about larger asset management firms entering the Bitcoin arena. This heightened anticipation follows the possibility of a green light from the US SEC for a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF),” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

Tether, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Polygon showed profits on Thursday.

Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Monero, Cosmos, and Cronos also recorded gains.

The overall valuation of the crypto sector rose by 1.94 percent in the last 24 hours. The market cap of the digital assets sector, as for now, stands at $1.28 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,06,53,267 crore), as per CoinMarketCap. “The consistent gains registered by BTC have overshadowed the price action of ETH and other major altcoins. This has led to BTC dominance hitting a new 30-month high of over 54 percent; the highest since April 2021. In terms of other cryptos, Polygon developers have announced that smart contracts of the upcoming POL token have gone live on the Ethereum mainnet as the Polygon blockchain sets motion to its plans. The POL token is expected to be valid on all blockchains that run atop the Polygon network,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Gadgets360.
Cryptocurrencies that dropped in value included Binance Coin, Ripple, Litecoin, Stellar, Uniswap, and Bitcoin SV. Neo Coin, Zcash, Dash, Status, Ardor, and Braintrust are also currently trading at lower values.

“As investors become comfortable with the risk curve during this market phase, altcoins may see an uptick in investor interest, leading to a correction in BTC dominance. Furthering Web3's institutional push, Mastercard and MoonPay are collaborating to explore how blockchain-based Web3 technology can enhance consumer loyalty in the crypto and NFT payment space,” Chaturvedi noted. “Market sentiment is currently the most positive it has been since November 2021, as indicated by the crypto fear and greed index reaching 72, signifying a strong bullish sentiment. Interestingly, meme tokens like PEPE have experienced substantial gains, with an increase of over 25 percent in the past day,” the CoinDCX research team added.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Releases iOS 17.1 With New AirDrop, StandBy, Apple Music Features and Bug Fixes

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Inches Closer to $35,000 Mark as Values of Altcoins Like Ripple and Stellar Drop
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  2. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  3. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 3 Display Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  4. Vivo X100 Series Tipped to Debut as World's First LPDDR5T-Powered Handsets
  5. Top Deals on Motorola, Samsung, Tecno Phones and More During Amazon Sale
  6. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker: Details
  7. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  8. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Debut as First Phones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip
  9. Realme GT 5 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in Official Teaser
  10. Sony WF-1000XM5 Review: Good Things Come in Small Packages
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker in India as It Acquires Winston Unit
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones
  3. Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia Demonstrates 6G Sensing, Safer Railway Networks and More at India Mobile Congress 2023
  5. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Development Yet to Begin, May Not Arrive Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 13C 4G Live Images, Colour Options Leaked; Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen
  8. JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress
  9. Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Close to $34,000, Small Gains Strike Ripple, Dogecoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »