Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, HP 15 with Intel Core i3 13th Gen is priced at Rs. 37,990.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 January 2026 16:45 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 brings discounted laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale went live on January 16
  • Shoppers can avail of bank offers and no-cost EMIs
  • The sale offers extra benefits for Prime members
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is currently live, and individuals can find and purchase a wide range of products with big discounts. The e-commerce giant's first major sale event of the year marks India's Republic Day celebrations, and this time around, the company started the event at the same time for both Prime and non-Prime members. While individuals can find smartphones, tablets, speakers, earphones, smart TVs, and home appliances on discount, if you're looking for a new laptop under Rs. 40,000, the platform has several options to choose from.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals and Offers

Just like every sale event, users can expect platform-based discounts on a wide range of products during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026. But that's not all. Making transactions using an SBI credit card will let a non-Prime member avail up to 10 percent of additional discount, and up to 12.5 percent for Prime subscribers. Additionally, a one-time discount is also available on making a purchase over a certain threshold. Notably, the credit card-based discount can only be availed for a total of eight times.

Coming to the laptops, in the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment, shoppers can expect an Intel Core i3 or Ryzen 3 processor, standard non-touch LCD screen, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB in-built storage, and a standard keyboard. These laptops are best suited for general-purpose and everyday work for students, office workers, and those who have browser-focused tasks. HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer are some of the active brands that cater to this segment.

Amazon Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Lenovo V15 G4 Rs. 99,999 Rs. 38,999 Buy Here
HP 15 Rs. 52,721 Rs. 37,990 Buy Here
Acer Aspire Lite Rs. 52,990 Rs. 35,990 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Rs. 43,990 Rs. 30,990 Buy Here
Dell 15 Rs. 47,877 Rs. 39,990 Buy Here
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 53,790 Rs. 38,490 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP 15-BS638TU Laptop

HP 15-BS638TU Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD No
Graphics Intel Integrated HD Graphics 620
Weight 2.10 kg
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Deals, Amazon sale, Amazon, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Acer
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
