Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Base Variant Tipped to Come With 12GB RAM

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 with 8GB RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 15:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Base Variant Tipped to Come With 12GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launched in January this year

Highlights
  • Samsung's Galaxy S25 family is coming in January
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to bring more RAM
  • The new lineup could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be one of the biggest launches of next year. While the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are rumoured to go official on January 22, a tipster suggests that the base model will get a much needed RAM upgrade. This would be a welcome boost for the Galaxy S24, which was launched with 8GB RAM. However, the Galaxy S24+ and Ultra base models packed 12GB RAM. 

Galaxy S25 Would Be Getting a Bump Up to 12GB of RAM 

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X suggests that all three models in the Galaxy S25 series will ship with 12GB RAM as standard. The upcoming Galaxy S25 is said to lack the 8GB RAM tier entirely. This would be a significant upgrade over the Galaxy S24.

Samsung offered Galaxy S24 with 8GB RAM. It is up for sale in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The Plus and Ultra models came with 12GB RAM. The Galaxy S24+ arrived in 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is offered in three storage options — 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Besides the standard Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to bring more RAM. The upcoming top-tier flagship is rumoured to get 16GB of RAM. However, that's not a lot if you were to compare it with flagship phones from Chinese brands. The OnePlus 13 in China ships with a whopping 24GB LPDDR5X RAM.

Nevertheless, the additional RAM could provide more room for on-device AI features on the base Galaxy S25. Paired with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip's advanced AI capabilities, the lineup could deliver a significantly faster AI experience. 

Although Samsung hasn't confirmed the launch date for Galaxy S25 smartphones, recent leaks suggest that the phones will be launched on January 22. The Galaxy S25 series is tipped to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in all regions.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Instagram Is Working on an AI-Powered Editing Tool That Can Reimagine Users’ Videos
Oppo A5 Pro Design, Colours Officially Revealed Ahead of December 24 Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Base Variant Tipped to Come With 12GB RAM
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Should Be in Your Cart. Here's Why!
  2. How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online for Free?
  3. Vivo X200 Pro Review: A Great Package With Stellar Cameras
  4. Lava Blaze Duo 5G Available for Purchase in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  5. OTT Releases This Week (Dec 16-Dec 21): Girls will be Girls, Zebra, and More
  6. Alien Plant Fossil in Utah Stumps Scientists, Defies Known Plant Families
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Render, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Rotating Crown
#Latest Stories
  1. Alien Plant Fossil Discovered Near Utah, Cannot Be Linked to Any Known Plant Family
  2. Samsung Announces Discounts on Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Series, More
  3. Vivo Pad 4 Pro Key Features Tipped; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  4. ChatGPT App for macOS Support Expanded to Apple Notes and Other Third-Party Apps
  5. Genesis Open-Source AI Physics Engine Introduced, Can Generate 4D Dynamic Worlds to Train Robots
  6. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Spotted on MIIT Site Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Render, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Rotating Crown, ECG Support
  8. Samsung Patent Application Hints at Flagship Smartphone With Curved Screens
  9. Shark Gut Design Enables Valve-Free Pipes for Efficient Fluid Flow, New Study Suggests
  10. New Study Challenges Presence of Intermediate-Mass Black Hole in Omega Centauri
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »