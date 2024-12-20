Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be one of the biggest launches of next year. While the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are rumoured to go official on January 22, a tipster suggests that the base model will get a much needed RAM upgrade. This would be a welcome boost for the Galaxy S24, which was launched with 8GB RAM. However, the Galaxy S24+ and Ultra base models packed 12GB RAM.

Galaxy S25 Would Be Getting a Bump Up to 12GB of RAM

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X suggests that all three models in the Galaxy S25 series will ship with 12GB RAM as standard. The upcoming Galaxy S25 is said to lack the 8GB RAM tier entirely. This would be a significant upgrade over the Galaxy S24.

Samsung offered Galaxy S24 with 8GB RAM. It is up for sale in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The Plus and Ultra models came with 12GB RAM. The Galaxy S24+ arrived in 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is offered in three storage options — 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Besides the standard Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to bring more RAM. The upcoming top-tier flagship is rumoured to get 16GB of RAM. However, that's not a lot if you were to compare it with flagship phones from Chinese brands. The OnePlus 13 in China ships with a whopping 24GB LPDDR5X RAM.

Nevertheless, the additional RAM could provide more room for on-device AI features on the base Galaxy S25. Paired with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip's advanced AI capabilities, the lineup could deliver a significantly faster AI experience.

Although Samsung hasn't confirmed the launch date for Galaxy S25 smartphones, recent leaks suggest that the phones will be launched on January 22. The Galaxy S25 series is tipped to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in all regions.