Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has entered the second day in India with several deals and discounts on a range of smartphones from the iPhone 14 to the budget-friendly Nokia C12. The 48-hour annual sale event exclusive to Prime members also offers price cuts on budget smartphones including Samsung Galaxy M04, Redmi 12C, Realme Narzo 50i Prime and more. Amazon is also offering discounts of up to 10 percent on purchases using SBI cards and ICICI Bank credit cards during the sale. There are additional exchange discounts as well, to further lower the prices of these products. The sale will conclude today at 11.59pm IST.

Here are the top smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 in India that are currently discounted for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.

Samsung Galaxy M04

Samsung's budget Galaxy M04 handset is on sale at a discounted price during the sale. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the handset is available for Rs. 6,999, down from the original rate of Rs. 9,499. Eligible users can save up to Rs. 6,600 via exchange. Also, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback as well. Samsung Galaxy M04 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,499)

Redmi 12C

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 12C is currently listed for Rs. 7,799 instead of the original launch price of Rs. 9,999. This handset can be purchased with EMI plans starting at Rs. 373 per month. Interested customers can also swap their old handset to get an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,400. The Redmi 12C features a 6.71-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Buy now at: 7,799 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Realme Narzo 50i Prime was launched in India in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Amazon Prime Day sale has brought the price of the phone to Rs. 7,699. Additionally, customers can save up to Rs. 1,000 by using ICICI Bank and SBI cards. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 7,300. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime has a 6.5-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC. It has an 8-megapixel AI main camera and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: 7,699 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Tecno Spark 9T

Tecno Spark 9T is available during the Amazon sale at Rs. 7,499, down from the launch price of Rs. 9,299 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. There is up to Rs. 750 off for purchases made through ICICI and SBI cards. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback as well. The Tecno Spark 9T sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display. It runs on MediaTek's Helio G35 SoC and is backed by 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Buy now at: 7,499 (MRP Rs. 9,299)

Redmi A2

The newly launched Redmi A2 is available in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale for Rs. 5,699, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 5,999. Users can avail of Rs. 300 as part of a cashback offer while making payments through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 5,350. The Redmi A2 runs on a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: 5,699 (MRP Rs. 9,299)

Nokia C12

Amazon has listed the Nokia C12 at Rs. 5,699 instead of the original launch price of Rs. 5,999. Customers can benefit from the additional bank offer capped at Rs. 750. Exchanging old handsets will bring additional discount worth up to Rs. 5,350. The Nokia C12 features a 6.3-inch HD+ display and has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor. The Nokia C12 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 processor and packs a 3,000mAh battery with support for 5W wired charging.

Buy now at: 5,699 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.