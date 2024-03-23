Technology News

How the US Lawsuit Against Apple Could Make the iPhone Experience More Consumer Friendly

Apple states that the lawsuit threatens the company and the principles that set its products apart in a competitive market.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 March 2024 18:05 IST
How the US Lawsuit Against Apple Could Make the iPhone Experience More Consumer Friendly

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series of smartphones in September 2023

Highlights
  • The US DoJ has sued Apple over its alleged monopolistic practices
  • Apple is accused of impeding smaller rivals and driving up prices
  • The company has responded saying the lawsuit threatens the company
Advertisement

The U.S. has filed a lawsuit against Apple with the aim of increasing competition for the iPhone and giving a leg up to smaller companies whose apps work with the ubiquitous device.

In the lawsuit against the $2.7 trillion company, the U.S. argues the iPhone maker hurt smaller rivals and drove up prices, and the Justice Department is asking the court "to restore competitive conditions in the markets affected by Apple's unlawful conduct".

Apple said the lawsuit threatens the company and the principles that set its products apart in a competitive market.

In Europe, consumers have already benefited after a slew of rules and regulations compelled Apple to make a number of user-friendly changes to its popular smartphone, suggesting similar changes could occur in the U.S. if the Justice Department lawsuit is successful.

Below are several areas where EU competition authorities have changed the rules and Apple has altered its product.

Charging cables

Apple's switch to USB-C chargers – the standard for Android-based devices – may be the most obvious change for users.

In 2022, the EU passed a law making the charging port the compulsory standard across the 27-nation bloc by the end of 2024. This made it easier for consumers to power up their devices using chargers they already owned, or to borrow those belonging to others.

App Store

In Europe, new rules have created alternatives to Apple's App Store, meaning users can download applications from rival sources, including websites and rival app stores.

This allows developers to avoid the tech giant's 30% commission fee which, in theory, could mean apps becoming cheaper. Once fully implemented, users should also enjoy access to a wider range of apps.

Payments using Non-Apple websites

In both the EU and the U.S., app developers can direct users to their own websites to buy items, rather than having to use Apple's in-app purchasing system, which also takes a 30% cut.

The change was made in the EU in line with the recently enacted Digital Markets Act. In the U.S., Apple's hand was forced following a lawsuit from Fortnite-maker Epic Games, a longstanding critic of the tech giant's business practices.

Browsers

Another change in Europe introduced to comply with the EU digital markets law concerns default web browsers. Safari has been the default browser on iPhones since the device was first released in 2007.

While iPhone users could already change their default to a competitor like Google Chrome or Opera, they will now be automatically be given the choice to switch when opening Safari in the latest Apple software update, iOS 17.4.

Pushing back against the EU changes, Apple said users would be presented with a list of options without the chance to learn about them, and warned it would interrupt their browsing experience.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Antitrust, iPhone, App Store, Regulation, US, US DoJ, Apps
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Listed on EEC Certification Website, Could Also Debut as Motorola Razr+ 2024

Related Stories

How the US Lawsuit Against Apple Could Make the iPhone Experience More Consumer Friendly
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Surfaces on EEC Website
  2. iQoo Tipped to Be Working on This Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-Powered Smartphone
  3. Apple Said to Cut Jobs After Scrapping In-House Plan for Watch Displays
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Listed on EEC Certification Website, Could Also Debut as Motorola Razr+ 2024
  2. OpenAI Said to Court Hollywood in Meetings With Film Studios, Directors
  3. iQoo Tipped to Be Working on Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, Could Debut as iQoo Neo 10 Pro
  4. Apple Said to Cut Jobs After Scrapping In-House Effort to Make Apple Watch Displays
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024), MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) to Go on Sale in India in April; Pre-Order Offers Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy M55 Live Images, Key Features Leak Again; Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Galaxy M15
  8. Android 15 DP 2 Released With Improved Foldable Cover Screen Support, Official Satellite Connectivity Features
  9. Solana Blockchain Beats Ethereum on Popularity Quotient, Memecoins Contribute
  10. Poco C61 India Launch Set for March 26, to Come With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »