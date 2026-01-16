Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is currently live, and individuals can find and purchase a wide range of products with big discounts. The e-commerce giant's first major sale event of the year marks India's Republic Day celebrations, and this time around, the company started the event at the same time for both Prime and non-Prime members. While individuals can find smartphones, tablets, speakers, earphones, smart TVs, and home appliances on discount, if you're looking for a new laptop under Rs. 40,000, the platform has several options to choose from.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals and Offers

Just like every sale event, users can expect platform-based discounts on a wide range of products during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026. But that's not all. Making transactions using an SBI credit card will let a non-Prime member avail up to 10 percent of additional discount, and up to 12.5 percent for Prime subscribers. Additionally, a one-time discount is also available on making a purchase over a certain threshold. Notably, the credit card-based discount can only be availed for a total of eight times.

Coming to the laptops, in the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment, shoppers can expect an Intel Core i3 or Ryzen 3 processor, standard non-touch LCD screen, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB in-built storage, and a standard keyboard. These laptops are best suited for general-purpose and everyday work for students, office workers, and those who have browser-focused tasks. HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer are some of the active brands that cater to this segment.

Amazon Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.