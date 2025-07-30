Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Deals on Earphones Teased

Amazon Great Freedom Festival offers up to 75 percent off on earphones.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 July 2025 17:36 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Deals on Earphones Teased

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will be sold for Rs. 1,699 in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

  • Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will be available for Rs. 11,999 in the Amazon sale
  • Final sale prices of few products haven’t been revealed yet
  • Additional bank offers can further reduce prices during the sale
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is set to begin on July 31 at 12pm for all users, following a 12-hour early access for Prime members. The annual sale will offer discounts of up to 75 percent on earphones. Just ahead of the sale, Amazon has started teasing several deals. Earphones from global brands like Samsung and Realme are set to receive significant price cuts, while Indian brands such as Boat and Mivi will also offer their earbuds at competitive prices. Shoppers can further reduce prices with additional bank-based offers on top of the ongoing discounts.

If you're planning to get new earphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, there's no shortage of choices from leading brands. Many companies are offering both their latest and recent flagship models at discounted rates. Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, originally priced at Rs. 19,999, will be available for Rs. 11,999. Boat's Nirvana Ivy Pro will drop to Rs. 4,499 from its Rs. 4,999 launch price. Other popular models like Sony WF-C710N and Realme Air 7 are also set to get price cuts, though their final sale prices haven't been revealed yet.

Shoppers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. There are exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans as well. Amazon will also provide ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers and coupon discounts during the sale.

Here Are Some of the Top Earphone Deals Revealed Ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale:

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rs. 24,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Boat Nirvana Ivy Pro Rs. 4,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Rs. 2,799 Rs. 1,699 Buy Now
Realme Buds T310 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,699 Buy Now
Mivi DuoPods i2 Rs. 2,999 Rs. 6,99 Buy Now
Apple AirPods 4 Rs. 12,900 Rs. 11,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Rs. 2,299 Rs. 1,549 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Rs. 4,999 Rs. 4,500 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit for long use
  • IP55 rating
  • Seamless dual connectivity
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Muddied sound, lack of details
  • Unsatisfactory ANC
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
