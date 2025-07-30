Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is set to begin on July 31 at 12pm for all users, following a 12-hour early access for Prime members. The annual sale will offer discounts of up to 75 percent on earphones. Just ahead of the sale, Amazon has started teasing several deals. Earphones from global brands like Samsung and Realme are set to receive significant price cuts, while Indian brands such as Boat and Mivi will also offer their earbuds at competitive prices. Shoppers can further reduce prices with additional bank-based offers on top of the ongoing discounts.

If you're planning to get new earphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, there's no shortage of choices from leading brands. Many companies are offering both their latest and recent flagship models at discounted rates. Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, originally priced at Rs. 19,999, will be available for Rs. 11,999. Boat's Nirvana Ivy Pro will drop to Rs. 4,499 from its Rs. 4,999 launch price. Other popular models like Sony WF-C710N and Realme Air 7 are also set to get price cuts, though their final sale prices haven't been revealed yet.

Shoppers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. There are exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans as well. Amazon will also provide ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers and coupon discounts during the sale.

Here Are Some of the Top Earphone Deals Revealed Ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale: