Technology News

Bitcoin, ETH, Most Cryptocurrencies See Minor Profits, Market Remains Stable

At the time of writing, BTC’s trading value stood at the mark of $23,540 (roughly Rs. 19.5 lakh) after incurring losses of 1.50 percent.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2023 11:31 IST
Bitcoin, ETH, Most Cryptocurrencies See Minor Profits, Market Remains Stable

Photo Credit: Pexels/ DS Stories

The global crypto market cap stands at $1.07 trillion

Highlights
  • DOGE, SHIB saw gains
  • Binance Coin recorded profits
  • Cronos, Bitcoin Cash saw losses

The crypto market reeled back profits for majority popular cryptocurrencies over the last weekend of February 2023. Bitcoin on Monday, February 27, opened with minor profits of around 1.50 percent on national exchanges such as CoinSwitch and WazirX as well as on international exchanges like Coinbase and Binance among others. At the time of writing, BTC's trading value stood at the mark of $23,540 (roughly Rs. 19.5 lakh). Despite the fresh gains, it is noteworthy, that over the weekend, the value of BTC has decreased by $423 (roughly Rs. 35,066).

Ether rose in value by 2.25 percent, stepping into Monday. The second-most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin is hovering over the price point of $1,638 (roughly Rs. 1.35 lakh), showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360. ETH value has not fluctuated too much over the weekend.

“The prices of both top two cryptocurrencies recorded slight downfalls over the weekend because investors indulged in analysing the employment data published last week,” Edul Patel, the CEO and Co-Founder of crypto investment platform Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

As part of its employment data, the US recently revealed that the inflation in its labour market remains resilient and could intensify in the coming days.

While stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Ripple recorded losses, majority popular cryptocurrencies followed BTC and ETH on the gain trail with minor profits.

These include Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, and Polkadot.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also reeled-in profits. But only miniscule.

Tron, Litecoin, Avalanche, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Monero also followed the minor profit suit.

Overall, the global crypto market valuation rose by 1.27 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketcCap, the market cap stands at $1.07 trillion (roughly Rs. 89,10,393 crore).

Cosmos, LEO, Bitcoin Cash, and Cronos recorded losses.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has laid out a nine-point action plan for how countries should treat crypto assets, with point number one a plea not to give cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin legal tender status.

The IMF said that its directors agree that the widespread adoption of crypto assets "could undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy, circumvent capital flow management measures, and exacerbate fiscal risks."

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India committment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tron, Avalanche, Litecoin, Uniswap, Chainlink, Monero, Cosmos, LEO, Bitcoin Cash, Cronos
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
The Last of Us Episode 8 Trailer: Troy Baker’s Cannibalistic Gang Is on the Hunt for Ellie and Joel
Featured video of the day
How Smartphones Are Empowering Game Developers

Related Stories

Bitcoin, ETH, Most Cryptocurrencies See Minor Profits, Market Remains Stable
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India at This Price
  2. iPhone 15 Series Could Be Launched In These New Colour Options
  3. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price Module
  4. Xiaomi 13 Pro With Leica-Branded Sensors Launched in India: Details
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline Leaked, May Feature These Specifications
  6. Xiaomi 13 Pro First Impressions: New Heavyweight Flagship
  7. Why Netflix Is Cutting Prices of Its Subscription Plans in Some Countries
  8. Vivo V27 4G, Vivo V27 5G Spotted on BIS Listing Ahead of March Launch: Report
  9. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Lite Launched Ahead of MWC 2023: Details
  10. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C32, Nokia C22 With 6.5-Inch LCD Displays, 3-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin, ETH, Most Cryptocurrencies See Minor Profits, Market Remains Stable
  3. The Last of Us Episode 8 Trailer: Troy Baker’s Cannibalistic Gang Is on the Hunt for Ellie and Joel
  4. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Lite Launched Ahead of MWC 2023: Details
  5. Xiaomi 13 Lite Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Global Launch; Specifications Leaked
  6. Xiaomi 13 Pro With Leica-Branded Sensors, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  7. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Over 150 Watch Faces, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
  8. Apple, Google Expanded Phone Production in India; More US Firms to Explore Tech Sector: US Treasury Secretary
  9. India's Push to Regulate Cryptocurrency Gets Support From IMF, US at G20
  10. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Spotted on Google Play Console; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.