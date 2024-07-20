Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is here, with discounts on consumer electronics products that you might have had in your wishlist for while, but smartphone makers have also used the company's annual subscriber-only sale event to begin selling their recently launched smartphones in the country. These include the Samsung Galaxy M35, Lava Blaze X, iQoo Z9 Lite, and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra — handsets that were introduced in India earlier this month. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord 4 are now open, and the phone will go on sale in the country next month.

If you're planning to purchase a new smartphone during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, it's worth considering some of these newly launched smartphones, which can be purchased with additional bank discounts that lower the final price. For example, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which is priced at Rs. 94,999, can be purchased with a Rs. 4,605 discount, when purchased with an eligible credit card.

Aside from these handsets, the OnePlus 12R is now available in a new Sunset Dune colourway, while the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite and Realme GT 6T can be purchased in Ultra Orange and Miracle Purple colour options, respectively.

OnePlus Nord 4 will go on sale in India on August 2

Read on to find out more about all of the recently launched smartphones that are now available to purchase during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

The Razr 50 Ultra is the handset with the most powerful processor among the phones that are going on sale for the first time on Saturday, and it's also the only foldable phone in the list. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and features a 50-megapixel outer camera setup. The Razr 50 Ultra has a 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED inner screen, and a 4-inch LTPO pOLED cover display — both panels have a 165Hz refresh rate. It has a 4,000mAh battery which can be charged at 45W.

While the company's launch announcement stated that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra price in India was set at Rs. 99,999, it is currently listed at Rs. 94,999, and customers can purchase the device with up to Rs. 4,605 discount on ICICI Bank credit card and SBI credit card transactions. The phone is available in Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Peach Fuzz colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Equipped with an in-house Exynos 1380 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy M35 sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1 on top. It has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. Samsung has also promised four Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 is priced at Rs. 19,999 in India, for the 6GB+128GB model. During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, you can pick up the handset with a Rs. 2,000 bank discount on any bank card transaction, and apply the M35PDOFFER1 coupon code for an additional Rs. 1,000 discount, effectively lowering the price of the handset to Rs. 16,999.

Lava Blaze X 5G

The Lava Blaze X sports a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It runs on Android 14 and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has a 64-megapixel primary rear camera, and packs a 5,000mAh battery, according to the smartphone maker.

You can purchase the Lava Blaze X for Rs. 14,999 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, while using an existing discount on transactions using any bank card to lower the price of the handset by Rs. 1,000. The handset is available in Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey colour options.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G

This affordable handset from iQoo was launched earlier this month with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has a 50-megapixel camera and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It ships with a charger, offers support for 5G connectivity, and runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

With a Rs. 10,499 price tag, the iQoo Z9 Lite is the cheapest handset in this list. However, Amazon will let you lower the price of the handset by Rs. 500, if you use a credit or debit card to purchase the handset — this offer isn't limited to cards from a specific bank, which means the discount is accessible to all users.

Honor 200 Pro (pictured) was launched in India earlier this week

Honor 200 5G, Honor 200 Pro 5G

Both the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. They sport curved OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, and run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0. The phones feature a 5,200mAh battery. The standard model is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Honor 200 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Pricing for the Honor 200 starts at Rs. 34,999 while the Honor 200 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 57,999. The handsets are currently listed at Rs. 32,998 and Rs. 57,998, respectively. You can also apply a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Honor 200, and a Rs. 10,000 discount on the Pro model, while availing bank discounts of Rs. 1,250 and Rs. 2,250 on these handsets, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.