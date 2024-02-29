Xiaomi introduced the HyperOS interface in India on Thursday, February 29. The company also revealed the rollout timeline of the new operating system in the country for existing smartphones and tablets. Recently, Xiaomi also confirmed a list of devices that will get the HyperOS update globally in H1 2024. Notably, the Xiaomi 14 is set to launch in India on March 7 and will be the first phone in the country to run this UI out-of-the-box. It was also the first model ever, alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro, to ship with HyperOS, when they were unveiled in October 2023.

Xiaomi HyperOS is claimed to optimise performance and increase the interconnectivity of a device. This interface comes with an AI-backed gallery, a new colour system, redesigned icons and Xiaomi's HyperConnect, which is said to improve productivity across Xiaomi devices. The company notes that the availability of certain features will vary depending on the device which is getting the update.

In India, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 users are currently eligible for a stable HyperOS upgrade, as well as Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12C, Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi Pad users. The company claims that the following devices will get the update in the month of March: Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12.

Other Xiaomi and Redmi devices that are scheduled to receive the HyperOS update in Q2 2024, i.e., from April to June, are as follows: Xiaomi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 10, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 13C series, Redmi 12, Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, and Redmi K50i.

The company recently also announced that Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12T series will receive the HyperOS update globally within the first half of 2024, i.e. by June this year. Redmi models, like the Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 12 5G series, are also said to get this update.

