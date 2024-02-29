Technology News

Xiaomi HyperOS Releases in India; Company Reveals Rollout Timeline

HyperOS is now available to Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6 users in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 February 2024 18:45 IST
Xiaomi HyperOS Releases in India; Company Reveals Rollout Timeline

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 will launch in India on March 7

Highlights
  • Xiaomi HyperOS introduces redesigned icons and a new colour system
  • This user interface is said to improve Interconnectivity
  • The Xiaomi 14 will be the first phone in India to ship with HyperOS
Advertisement

Xiaomi introduced the HyperOS interface in India on Thursday, February 29. The company also revealed the rollout timeline of the new operating system in the country for existing smartphones and tablets. Recently, Xiaomi also confirmed a list of devices that will get the HyperOS update globally in H1 2024. Notably, the Xiaomi 14 is set to launch in India on March 7 and will be the first phone in the country to run this UI out-of-the-box. It was also the first model ever, alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro, to ship with HyperOS, when they were unveiled in October 2023.

Xiaomi HyperOS is claimed to optimise performance and increase the interconnectivity of a device. This interface comes with an AI-backed gallery, a new colour system, redesigned icons and Xiaomi's HyperConnect, which is said to improve productivity across Xiaomi devices. The company notes that the availability of certain features will vary depending on the device which is getting the update.

In India, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 users are currently eligible for a stable HyperOS upgrade, as well as Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12C, Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi Pad users. The company claims that the following devices will get the update in the month of March: Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12.

Other Xiaomi and Redmi devices that are scheduled to receive the HyperOS update in Q2 2024, i.e., from April to June, are as follows: Xiaomi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 10, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 13C series, Redmi 12, Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, and Redmi K50i.

The company recently also announced that Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12T series will receive the HyperOS update globally within the first half of 2024, i.e. by June this year. Redmi models, like the Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 12 5G series, are also said to get this update.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Versatile camera setup with impressive features
  • Top-notch display
  • Powerful performance
  • Good battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • On the heavier side
  • No official IP rating in India
  • Software support not as competitive as rivals
Read detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-speaker setup sounds good
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software with productivity-focused features
  • All-day battery life
  • Useful optional accessories
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 6 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G on a budget
  • Multiple RAM and storage variants
  • Main, selfie camera deliver good daylight performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Display isn't legible under harsh lighting
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Bloatware in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G review
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Redmi Pad

Redmi Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Large, 90Hz display
  • Capable SoC
  • Good battery life
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Bad
  • No headphone jack
  • Key MIUI features not available in the base variant
Read detailed Redmi Pad review
Display 10.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality
  • Crisp 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Quick 120W wired charging
  • Powerful speakers
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • No macro camera or shooting mode
  • Gets hot while recording video
Read detailed Xiaomi 12 Pro review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,440x3,200 pixels
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design stands out
  • IP68 Certification
  • Decent performance
  • Excellent Display
  • Solid primary camera
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Unreliable ultra-wide and macro cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent camera performance
  • Premium design, IP53 rating
  • Quality multimedia experience
  • Super-fast charging, good battery life
  • Feature-rich software with minimal bloatware
  • Capable overall performance
  • Bad
  • Much more expensive than its predecessor
  • Does not ship with Android 13
  • Haptics could have been better
  • Ultra-wide camera performance needs improvement
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4980mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2000 pixels
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Striking display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Competent cameras
  • All-day battery life
  • Competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Top-heavy design is not for everyone
  • Inconsistent fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display with Dolby Vision support
  • Clear stereo speakers
  • Excellent performance
  • Good camera performance for stills and video
  • Useful macro camera
  • 120W charger
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide-angle camera is not up to the mark
  • Lacks an IP Rating
  • Comes with lots of preloaded apps
  • Average low-light selfie camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi 11T Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Mi 11X

Mi 11X

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good performance
  • IP53 rating, understated design
  • Excellent display quality, stereo speakers
  • Useful macro camera
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Some ads and spam in MIUI
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Gets hot when charging
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11X review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • 120W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Too many preinstalled apps
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive design
  • Very good performance
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good camera performance
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Speedy face recognition
  • Bad
  • Fingerprint unlock isn’t quick
  • Gets hot easily
  • No IP rating
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 10 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4780mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, 120Hz display
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
  • Loud and clear quad-speaker system
  • Very good battery life
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Quality keyboard and stylus accessories (optional)
  • Charging is relatively fast
  • Bad
  • Missing headphone jack and fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • No bundled cover
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 5 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8720mAh
Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Supports seven 5G bands
  • Tall Display with Gorilla Glass 3 scratch protection
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Display could be brighter, notch looks dated
  • Single speaker setup
Read detailed Redmi 11 Prime 5G review
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, HyperOS, Xiaomi HyperOS
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Introduces New Search by Date Feature for Messages: How to Use
Oppo Reno 12 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 1.5K Display

Related Stories

Xiaomi HyperOS Releases in India; Company Reveals Rollout Timeline
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F25 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, M14 5G Tipped to Launch in India at These Prices
  3. Vivo V30, V30 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Price, Colourways, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colours Revealed
  7. Apple ID Might Be Rebranded to Apple Account This Year: Report
  8. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Goes Official in India
  9. Xiaomi HyperOS Releases in India: These Devices Will Get the Update Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Could Rebrand Apple ID to Apple Account Later in 2024, Says Report
  2. YouTube's Picture-in-Picture Mode Could Be Available for Non-Premium Users Outside the US Soon
  3. Vivo V30, V30 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy M14 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. Oppo Reno 12 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 1.5K Display
  6. WhatsApp Introduces New Search by Date Feature for Messages: How to Use
  7. Xiaomi HyperOS Releases in India; Company Reveals Rollout Timeline
  8. Intel Launches New vPro Platform for Business Focused AI-Powered PCs at MWC 2024
  9. Humane AI Pin Could Launch in India Soon, Suggests Co-Founder Imran Chaudhri: Report
  10. Leaked: Apple’s Plans for 2nm iPhone Processor, Qualcomm Working on 3nm, 4nm Nodes for XR/VR Headset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »